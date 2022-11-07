Cancer Horoscope Today, November 7, 2022: Your boss may appreciate your efforts

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Dear Cancer, you may get a chance to grab an amazing financial opportunity today. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may be in a position to buy something expensive for your family. You may not have to wait to switch job as there may be a wonderful offer for you. You may excel in your professional life. Your efforts on the domestic front may get praise from all family members. A property issue may get resolved in your favor. You parents may have no major health issues and this may be a great relief to you. A small get-together may be organized by you to meet some old friends.

Cancer Finance Today

Dear Cancer, you may feel a continuity in your financial matters. There may be a definite increase in the interest with which you may handle all financial transactions today.



Cancer Family Today

Today may be called as a family day. Your only child may do exceptionally well in academics. He/she may get a scholarship for higher studies. Everyone may be in a celebration mood at home. Your parents may be the happiest people today.

Cancer Career Today

Cancer, your hard work may get recognition today. Your management may appreciate you for your quality work. Your work expertise may be an inspiration to other subordinates. You may feel joyful and pleased today. There may be a wonderful opportunity to lead an overseas project.

Cancer Health Today

Your careless attitude towards your health may create some problems for you. It may be good not to ignore any health issues. You may have to book a regular health check-up appointment with a doctor. Don’t feel tensed, as it may be good to get such examinations done on a regular basis.

Cancer Love Life Today

Today may not be a good day to ignore your partner. Be careful of your usage of words as your partner may not be in a humorous mood. You may have to make some extra effort to keep things at peace. Situation may be under control if you are a bit careful and sensitive to things.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

