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Cancer Horoscope Today, October 25, 2026: A fresh perspective may help you move forward with steady confidence

Cancer Horoscope Today: Thoughtful guidance may help you put concerns into perspective and approach daily work very carefully.

Published on: Oct 25, 2026, 04:04:18 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
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Cancer (Jun 21 – Jul 22)

Daily Prediction says,

Cancer Horoscope
Cancer Horoscope

Begin by looking for perspective rather than an immediate answer to everything. The Moon begins the day in Pisces in your ninth house, favoring thoughtful learning, guidance, and reflection, provided you remain selective about advice. A religious observance, thoughtful reading, or conversation with an experienced person may help you put an everyday concern into perspective. In the evening, the Moon moves into Aries in your tenth house, shifting attention toward practical responsibilities and the coming workweek, without promising recognition. Bring one useful insight into your plans instead of collecting several conflicting opinions. Saturn in Pisces, your ninth house, is retrograde and calls for preparation around learning, mentors, and travel. Today, confirm what a course, visit, or planned journey actually requires before organizing everything around it. Children or younger relatives may lift the mood through their enthusiasm, though they still need room to learn at their own pace. You can feel encouraged without making the day carry an unrealistic promise about the future. Keep your expectations realistic and kind.

Cancer Love Horoscope Today

Shared values can become more meaningful when they appear in small actions. Help with a family task, remember a preference, or make space for your partner's opinion about the week ahead. Venus in Libra, your fourth house, is retrograde in its own sign, favoring a thoughtful return to familiar comforts rather than an expensive attempt to create the perfect atmosphere. You might enjoy cooking something together or looking through photographs without letting nostalgia turn into criticism of the present. Singles may find a sincere conversation more engaging than polished charm. If children need attention, include them warmly while preserving some uninterrupted conversation with your partner. Affection can grow through ordinary consideration today, too.

Cancer Career Horoscope Today

Students may benefit from understanding why a method works before attempting more questions. A useful explanation can support progress, but results still depend on your own revision and application. Jupiter in Cancer, your first house, is exalted and may support considered confidence. Match the task you volunteer for to your actual preparation and available energy. Business owners considering a new venture can use today to outline costs, responsibilities, and the first manageable trial rather than rushing into a launch. The evening is well suited to arranging tomorrow's priorities or preparing a concise work update. If you receive encouraging feedback, ask which part was most effective. That gives you something practical to repeat instead of relying on a general feeling of approval.

Cancer Money Horoscope Today

Feeling motivated does not mean you must fill every available hour. Build meals and rest into the day before adding errands or extra preparation. If you are traveling locally, carry water and allow a comfortable margin so ordinary delays do not become a race. Gentle movement may feel better than an ambitious workout undertaken to prove your energy. Later, avoid mentally staying at work after the practical planning is finished. A calm household rhythm can support you, but ask for help rather than expecting others to notice your fatigue.

Tip for the Day: Turn helpful advice into one manageable action, then leave room for rest.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

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Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
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