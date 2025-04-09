Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 9, 2025, predicts professional triumph

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not let egos impact your decisions Keep egos out of the relationship and value discipline at the workplace that leads to career growth. Make smart money decisions & enjoy good health today. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, April 9, 2025: Make smart money decisions & enjoy good health today.

You may meet the requirements of the lover and value the emotions of the partner in the love affair. Prove your potential at the office as you’ll receive opportunities. While financially you are good, no major illness will trouble you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will see pleasant moments and it is good to stay in the company of the lover in the evening hours. This is also the time to resolve the ego-related issues of the past. Despite minor tremors in the first half of the day, you will see the romantic life getting strengthened. You both must support each other in personal and professional endeavors. You may also rekindle an old affair after meeting the ex-lover today. Married male natives should not get into extramarital affairs as the spouse will find this out this evening.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Professional success will be at your side. Despite minor hiccups at the workplace, you will handle the challenges with confidence. You may also pick the first part of the day to put down a paper and update a profile on the job portal. IT, healthcare, banking, automation, architecture, mechanics, and aviation professionals will see new opportunities abroad. Some females may misinterpret the statements by the lover today, leading to chaos. You may also pick up a new project in the second part of the day.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will come up today. You should be ready to provide financial help for a needy relative. Businessmen looking for trade expansions will succeed in raising funds and partnerships will also be fruitful. Confirm you have financial experts for guidance. You may inherit wealth from previous investments. Today is also auspicious to invest in gold or property.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Do not your health go down and ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. You may have digestion issues and it is good to avoid outside food especially while travelling. Female natives will have migraines or gynecological issues. Some seniors will develop vision-related issues while viral fever, sore throat, digestion issues, and skin allergies will be common.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)