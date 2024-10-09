Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, October 09, 2024 predicts good returns from previous investments

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle emotions carefully Be expressive in the love life and this will have positive results. Ensure you meet the expectations at work. You are also spared from major ailments today. Capricorn Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2024: Be fair in your love life and also ensure you give the best performance at work.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

Avoid all stress away from the relationship and do not let professional life negatively impact your love life. Single Capricorns may fall in love and some love affairs will also turn into married relationships. Those who are married must also be careful to avoid office romance or casual hook-ups as your marital life will be in danger. Ensure you both spend more time together and there is also open communication to settle all issues before they cross the limits. Pregnant females should take extra precautions especially while traveling long distances.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

No major challenge will be there at the workplace. However, it is good to be vigilant about issues associated with productivity. Some bankers and accountants can expect a hike in salary as well as in the position. Be careful to take the team along with also ensure you show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. Do not lose your temper today as this can cause serious troubles in the coming days. Stay away from controversies as well.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there and you will see good returns from previous investments. Some Capricorns will sell or buy property. The second part of the day is good for investing in stocks and speculative business. For entrepreneurs, it is a good day to expand to new territories and there will be no shortage of funds. Some fortunate Capricorns will inherit an ancestral property adding wealth to the coffers.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Handle all health issues with care. Despite minor hiccups, you will be generally good. However, some seniors may complain about respiratory issues. Start the day with mild exercise or yoga. You may also start attending a gym today.





Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)