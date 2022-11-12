Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 12, 2022: Execute your trip plans

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, this is an auspicious day to buy or sell a property and execute your trip plans. Some may also enjoy their financial growth and spend on the things that make them happy. Siblings may drop by and enjoy quality time with you. Homemakers may plan an upcoming birthday party and be busy with the preparations. Newly married couples may find ways to come closer and develop mutual understanding.

Travelling can prove healing to some who have been struggling with professional issues. You may buy a villa or condo. A long pending property case may sort out in your favour and it may bring you peace of mind. Everything looks great today, but some work issues may make you a bit upset. Don’t let these issues ruin your mental peace, just be calm and find the right way to deal with them.

How have planets planned your day?

Capricorn Finance Today:

Stability is indicated on the financial front. Some may purchase car or spend money on repairing a machinery. Some may hire resources to promoted their business.

Capricorn Family Today:

Parents may visit you today and make you feel happy. Spouse may gift you something you actually want. You may enjoy your favorite sport with your siblings.

Capricorn Career Today:

Things may not go as per your expectations on the work front. You may find it hard to clear backlogs. Colleagues may not provide you the required support and it may make you upset.

Capricorn Health Today:

It seems to be a moderate day on the health front. Some may feel a bit low and find it hard to focus on important projects at work. A home remedy may help you deal with a minor health issue.

Capricorn Love Life Today:

You may go on a long drive with your beloved and enjoy your favorite songs. Singles may find someone special today and start a little chit chat. Married couples may try new things to make the most of the day.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Sea Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

