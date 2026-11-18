Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope :Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

A heated argument with your spouse will put strain on the relationship today. Your courage will be strong, and you may feel ready to attempt an unusual task, but that same firmness will make a personal disagreement feel especially charged. Keep your voice calm when the exchange sharpens. The Moon in Aquarius in your second house all day brings family talk, food and spending to the centre of attention. Everyday household matters will carry more emotional weight, and you will be conscious of how your words are received. A short journey is possible. Beyond the difficult exchange, the day still offers room for useful effort and the satisfaction of applying yourself to something that asks for nerve.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

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The tension with your spouse will make shared time feel less easy. A familiar subject will become part of the conversation, and you will be aware of the distance between what you intend and how strongly you say it. Affection will still matter to you, even while the atmosphere feels strained. Venus in Virgo, your ninth house, is debilitated, bringing a desire for affection and comfort that may feel awkward to express today. A pleasurable outing or a broader plan will have appeal, though the emotional tone will remain sensitive. Family conversation will also turn towards ordinary comforts, including food and the way you spend time together. One gentle statement will express more clearly what you want from the relationship.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} You will feel courageous enough to consider work that usually seems beyond your routine. An unusual task may attract you, and the act of trying will feel important. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your third house, supports steady, visible progress through skills and plain communication. Today, returning to a familiar technique is likely to show you where your ability has become more dependable. Students are likely to benefit from practising something they already understand well enough to improve. Employees will find a useful outlet in work that rewards persistence. A short work-related journey is possible, and a clear exchange will help keep the purpose of the day in view. Career progress is likely to come through the quality of your effort and your willingness to stay with a task. Your confidence will make starting easier; sustained attention will give that beginning substance. Capricorn Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You will feel courageous enough to consider work that usually seems beyond your routine. An unusual task may attract you, and the act of trying will feel important. Retrograde Saturn in Pisces, your third house, supports steady, visible progress through skills and plain communication. Today, returning to a familiar technique is likely to show you where your ability has become more dependable. Students are likely to benefit from practising something they already understand well enough to improve. Employees will find a useful outlet in work that rewards persistence. A short work-related journey is possible, and a clear exchange will help keep the purpose of the day in view. Career progress is likely to come through the quality of your effort and your willingness to stay with a task. Your confidence will make starting easier; sustained attention will give that beginning substance. Capricorn Money Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your financial position is likely to remain average. Household spending will occupy your thoughts, and comfort purchases will have a noticeable appeal. A vehicle purchase belongs on hold today. The day’s money picture favors staying close to what you can already manage, with familiar expenses receiving most of the attention. A conversation about spending will feel personal because it touches the household’s expectations. Your wish to do something different will also enter your financial thinking. The prospect of a purchase will remain interesting even if the decision waits.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Health calls for care today, and your willingness to take on more may run ahead of your available energy. A demanding task is likely to feel more tiring when the day also carries emotional strain. You will be aware of the need for a steadier pace. Familiar food and a settled routine will have a comforting appeal. Allow a proper pause after effort, especially if a short journey becomes part of the day.

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Tip for the Day: Keep your pace steady and give a difficult conversation room to settle.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)