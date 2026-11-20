Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope (Canva)

A decision to make the extra effort will bring success in your work today. This is a demanding day, and reaching a target will take more application than usual, but your courage will help you stay focused. You will feel the difference between merely considering a task and giving it your full attention. The Moon in Pisces in your third house all day supports initiative, with calls and short trips going well. Contact with a younger brother or sister will be cordial, and their help will be available. The day will gather momentum through action, with each completed task making the next step feel more manageable.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Relations with your spouse will be good, giving you a friendly place to return to after a demanding stretch. You will find pleasure in an ordinary exchange that allows the workday to recede for a while. Lovers will feel happy and joyful, with affection bringing a lighter mood to an otherwise effortful day. Good news from children is possible and would add another cheerful subject to the family conversation. Your bond with younger siblings will also feel comfortable. Their willingness to help will make family contact useful as well as pleasant. You will value the sense that your closest relationships have room for both practical support and enjoyment.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Work will require persistence, and the day's success will come through courage and extra effort. A target will remain within reach when you stay engaged with the task. Direct Mercury in Libra in your tenth house supports professional conversations, messages and deals, while bringing study into career matters. A clear explanation will help you make your work understood, and a useful call is favored when something needs to move forward. Students will face a day that rewards application, with progress likely to depend on the time they actually give the subject. You will be willing to tackle a task that requires patience. Keep the next step clear before beginning. The day favors making your effort visible through work that has been carried through properly.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This is an unfavorable time to invest in a new venture. Watch any urge to commit money to a fresh business proposition today. Rahu in Aquarius in your second house stirs appetite and sudden interest around money, family resources and speech. A financial possibility may therefore hold your attention, even while the stronger promise of the day rests on work that already requires your effort. You will be more conscious of what you want to earn and what that income means at home. Existing responsibilities will give your financial thinking a practical center. The day's useful direction lies in the value you can build through your current work and your own application. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is an unfavorable time to invest in a new venture. Watch any urge to commit money to a fresh business proposition today. Rahu in Aquarius in your second house stirs appetite and sudden interest around money, family resources and speech. A financial possibility may therefore hold your attention, even while the stronger promise of the day rests on work that already requires your effort. You will be more conscious of what you want to earn and what that income means at home. Existing responsibilities will give your financial thinking a practical center. The day's useful direction lies in the value you can build through your current work and your own application. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The demanding pace will make you aware of how much attention each responsibility takes. Your willingness to act will be strong, and movement between calls or short trips will give the day a sense of momentum. Steady pacing is likely to suit you through the longer tasks. A friendly family exchange will provide a welcome emotional change once work becomes absorbing. By evening, you will want the satisfaction of knowing that your effort has gone somewhere useful. Leave a pause between finishing work and beginning another obligation. The happier mood in close relationships will make your personal time feel especially worthwhile.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tip for the Day: Put extra effort into current work and keep money for new ventures uncommitted.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)