Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)
Daily Prediction says,
Money from an unexpected or private source may become available today, while a happy atmosphere at home will add to your satisfaction. Purchasing a house or plot is favoured, and those already considering a property deal may find an opportunity for profit. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is retrograde, helping your sustained efforts produce visible progress through a skill, a short journey or a straightforward conversation. Its practical influence will encourage you to move a personal plan beyond discussion and towards a useful next step. The domestic atmosphere will remain harmonious, and you will feel pleased to have something constructive to discuss with your family. The Moon in Aries in your fourth house all day draws your attention towards home, your mother and the comfort of spending an evening with loved ones. Even while financial and property matters occupy your thoughts, the feeling of belonging will remain one of the day's greatest sources of happiness.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse will support you in dealing with the matters that require your attention today. Discussing a personal plan will feel easier because your relationship will have a cooperative atmosphere. You will appreciate having someone beside you while dealing with family and financial responsibilities. The happiness at home will make ordinary conversations more reassuring. Spending the evening together will provide an opportunity to revisit important subjects without feeling rushed. Your mother's role in family life may also attract your attention. Affection will be expressed through active involvement in everyday concerns, and sharing the comfort of home will feel particularly valuable.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Students may struggle with concentration as domestic matters and family interests distract them from their lessons. Be careful not to let your attention wander when you have already set aside time for important studies. Beginning with a shorter and clearly defined task will make it easier to regain your academic rhythm. For working professionals, practical skills and straightforward communication will support steady progress. A short journey connected with an existing responsibility may help move matters forward. You will feel more interested in tasks that have a clear next step and a recognisable outcome. Mars in Leo, your eighth house, adds determination when dealing with complicated matters but may also increase impatience. An unresolved issue could demand greater attention, making it important to approach it through direct effort and clear communication.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Money from a source that has remained private or outside your usual financial discussions may become available. This possibility will attract your attention because it connects with your broader sense of financial security. Property matters are favourably placed, and a house or plot purchase may turn out to be profitable. A discussion with your family about such a decision will be constructive, particularly with your spouse's support. You will be interested in understanding how a financial commitment could improve your everyday comfort. An existing property plan will have greater importance today than a passing investment idea. Give everyone involved enough time to understand the proposed decision and how it fits within the household budget.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Money from a source that has remained private or outside your usual financial discussions may become available. This possibility will attract your attention because it connects with your broader sense of financial security. Property matters are favourably placed, and a house or plot purchase may turn out to be profitable. A discussion with your family about such a decision will be constructive, particularly with your spouse's support. You will be interested in understanding how a financial commitment could improve your everyday comfort. An existing property plan will have greater importance today than a passing investment idea. Give everyone involved enough time to understand the proposed decision and how it fits within the household budget.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
The harmonious atmosphere at home will lift your mood, and familiar surroundings will feel particularly comforting. Spending the evening with family will give your mind a pleasant break after dealing with complicated matters during the day. Your energy will feel better managed when every activity has a clear place in your schedule. The desire to remain close to home will also make relaxation more appealing. You will enjoy simple comforts and the ease of spending time with people you trust. A quiet interval after an important conversation will help you settle down and appreciate the warmth surrounding you.
Tip for the Day: Give property discussions enough time and keep one clear study goal in focus.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com