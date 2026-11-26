Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope Today

A decision about spending time with your children may take on a happier tone when good news arrives from them. Their progress will give you something definite to celebrate and bring warmth to your day. You will feel more willing to make room for enjoyable conversations alongside your responsibilities. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your fifth house, bringing a lighter, creative mood and thoughts of children or a pleasant outing. It then moves into Gemini in your sixth house early in the morning, shifting your attention towards routine work and a colleague's demands. The cheerful start will remain a useful emotional anchor as your schedule fills up. You will find satisfaction in having something positive from home to think about during the working day.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

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You may feel romantic, and a date or enjoyable meeting with someone close is possible. Your relationship will benefit from spending time together beyond the usual daily conversations. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial, with warmth coming through familiar discussions and shared family interests. Good news from your children will provide another reason to connect. Even if the day becomes busy, a gentler mood will remain underneath its practical demands. You will be more receptive to affection and more aware of the pleasure of spending time together. The evening may offer a welcome opportunity to focus on your personal life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

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Students will remain busy with their studies, and the day favours good performance. You will have a clear purpose while studying and may feel satisfied after completing important material. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, retrograde, supports sustained effort through skill development, short journeys and communication. Explaining a point carefully may make your work easier to understand. Business owners have a favourable opportunity for expansion and are likely to do well. The Sun in Scorpio, your eleventh house, brings seniors, authority and professional self-respect into focus, giving work-related conversations added importance. Avoid rushing when a colleague's request adds to your workload. Steady effort will help you meet the day's demands and make your contribution easier to recognise.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your financial outlook is closely connected with productive work and business development. An expansion idea may appear more practical when considered alongside the skills and contacts you already have. A calculated risk within familiar work is favoured, especially when you understand the effort involved. A discussion with a senior or experienced contact may help you assess the value of an opportunity. You will be inclined to consider what can be built from your existing progress. The encouraging atmosphere will make it easier to focus on a financial plan while keeping it connected to practical work. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your financial outlook is closely connected with productive work and business development. An expansion idea may appear more practical when considered alongside the skills and contacts you already have. A calculated risk within familiar work is favoured, especially when you understand the effort involved. A discussion with a senior or experienced contact may help you assess the value of an opportunity. You will be inclined to consider what can be built from your existing progress. The encouraging atmosphere will make it easier to focus on a financial plan while keeping it connected to practical work. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your mood will benefit from the good news and affectionate atmosphere of the day. A busy routine may make breaks particularly useful, especially when other people's requests begin adding to your schedule. Creative interests will offer a pleasant mental break from your responsibilities. You will feel more settled when the day includes some time for enjoyment as well as work. Spending time with your children or having a quiet personal conversation will provide a welcome change of pace. Companionship will remain appealing later in the day, giving you something pleasant to look forward to after completing your tasks.

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Tip for the Day: Give important work steady attention, and keep some time for affection.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)