Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)
Daily Prediction says,
A decision about spending time with your children may take on a happier tone when good news arrives from them. Their progress will give you something definite to celebrate and bring warmth to your day. You will feel more willing to make room for enjoyable conversations alongside your responsibilities. The Moon begins the day in Taurus in your fifth house, bringing a lighter, creative mood and thoughts of children or a pleasant outing. It then moves into Gemini in your sixth house early in the morning, shifting your attention towards routine work and a colleague's demands. The cheerful start will remain a useful emotional anchor as your schedule fills up. You will find satisfaction in having something positive from home to think about during the working day.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
You may feel romantic, and a date or enjoyable meeting with someone close is possible. Your relationship will benefit from spending time together beyond the usual daily conversations. Your relationship with your spouse will remain cordial, with warmth coming through familiar discussions and shared family interests. Good news from your children will provide another reason to connect. Even if the day becomes busy, a gentler mood will remain underneath its practical demands. You will be more receptive to affection and more aware of the pleasure of spending time together. The evening may offer a welcome opportunity to focus on your personal life.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Students will remain busy with their studies, and the day favours good performance. You will have a clear purpose while studying and may feel satisfied after completing important material. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, retrograde, supports sustained effort through skill development, short journeys and communication. Explaining a point carefully may make your work easier to understand. Business owners have a favourable opportunity for expansion and are likely to do well. The Sun in Scorpio, your eleventh house, brings seniors, authority and professional self-respect into focus, giving work-related conversations added importance. Avoid rushing when a colleague's request adds to your workload. Steady effort will help you meet the day's demands and make your contribution easier to recognise.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Your financial outlook is closely connected with productive work and business development. An expansion idea may appear more practical when considered alongside the skills and contacts you already have. A calculated risk within familiar work is favoured, especially when you understand the effort involved. A discussion with a senior or experienced contact may help you assess the value of an opportunity. You will be inclined to consider what can be built from your existing progress. The encouraging atmosphere will make it easier to focus on a financial plan while keeping it connected to practical work.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your financial outlook is closely connected with productive work and business development. An expansion idea may appear more practical when considered alongside the skills and contacts you already have. A calculated risk within familiar work is favoured, especially when you understand the effort involved. A discussion with a senior or experienced contact may help you assess the value of an opportunity. You will be inclined to consider what can be built from your existing progress. The encouraging atmosphere will make it easier to focus on a financial plan while keeping it connected to practical work.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your mood will benefit from the good news and affectionate atmosphere of the day. A busy routine may make breaks particularly useful, especially when other people's requests begin adding to your schedule. Creative interests will offer a pleasant mental break from your responsibilities. You will feel more settled when the day includes some time for enjoyment as well as work. Spending time with your children or having a quiet personal conversation will provide a welcome change of pace. Companionship will remain appealing later in the day, giving you something pleasant to look forward to after completing your tasks.
Tip for the Day: Give important work steady attention, and keep some time for affection.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com