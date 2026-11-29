Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope

Your spouse will support you with something important today, bringing warmth and cooperation into your domestic life. You will feel romantic, and spending time together will provide welcome reassurance. Sunday will favour approaching shared responsibilities as a team, helping you recognise the value of having someone dependable beside you. Support and cooperation from other people will also matter outside the home. The Moon in Cancer in your seventh house throughout the day places your spouse and business partners at the centre of your activities. You will become more aware of how much easier responsibilities feel when they are shared. Studies are favoured, and business discussions may bring fresh opportunities. The day will feel particularly rewarding when you have someone with whom to exchange ideas and plan your next steps.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse's support will be reassuring, and you will enjoy the feeling of working towards something together. A shared conversation about an ordinary household matter may bring unexpected warmth. Romance will develop naturally through cooperation and familiar companionship. You will want your partner to be involved in your thoughts and plans, making even a little time together valuable. Interactions with women in your family or daily life will also be important. A respectful and considerate approach will help these conversations remain pleasant. The greatest emotional satisfaction will come from knowing that someone close to you is willing to stand beside you.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

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This is a favourable time for studies, and students are likely to concentrate well on their subjects. Exchanging ideas with others will make learning more engaging. Businesspeople may receive new offers, and the possibility of growth through a new partnership is encouraging. You will benefit from exploring how a professional association could support your longer-term plans. The Sun in Scorpio, your eleventh house, brings authority, seniors and self-respect into focus within your professional network. You will want your contribution to be recognised fairly. A discussion with a senior may help you consider your future goals more clearly. Cooperation will be particularly valuable when responsibilities are understood and everyone shares a common purpose.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} The day is favourable for savings, and you will feel satisfied about keeping money aside for future needs. A financial discussion with your spouse or business partner may help you understand shared priorities. Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, encourages detachment from complicated private and shared financial concerns. You may feel less interested in pursuing every uncertainty and more comfortable focusing on straightforward decisions. A business offer could bring encouraging possibilities, but consider its practical details before including it in your financial plans. Strengthening your savings and understanding the terms of a potential partnership will be more useful than rushing into a commitment. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The day is favourable for savings, and you will feel satisfied about keeping money aside for future needs. A financial discussion with your spouse or business partner may help you understand shared priorities. Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, encourages detachment from complicated private and shared financial concerns. You may feel less interested in pursuing every uncertainty and more comfortable focusing on straightforward decisions. A business offer could bring encouraging possibilities, but consider its practical details before including it in your financial plans. Strengthening your savings and understanding the terms of a potential partnership will be more useful than rushing into a commitment. Capricorn Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health may remain below its usual level, making food choices an important area of caution. Pay attention to what you eat and avoid being careless with your daily routine. Regular exercise will support your overall well-being, while familiar habits will help you maintain a sense of stability. Professional and social interactions may keep your mind occupied, even when your body requires a slower pace. Support from your spouse will feel particularly valuable as you manage these demands. Make room for your personal routine without neglecting shared responsibilities. A balanced meal and an orderly evening will help you feel more comfortable.

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Tip for the Day: Accept your spouse's support, maintain healthy food habits and enjoy a calm conversation together.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)