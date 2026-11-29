Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)
Daily Prediction says,
Your spouse will support you with something important today, bringing warmth and cooperation into your domestic life. You will feel romantic, and spending time together will provide welcome reassurance. Sunday will favour approaching shared responsibilities as a team, helping you recognise the value of having someone dependable beside you. Support and cooperation from other people will also matter outside the home. The Moon in Cancer in your seventh house throughout the day places your spouse and business partners at the centre of your activities. You will become more aware of how much easier responsibilities feel when they are shared. Studies are favoured, and business discussions may bring fresh opportunities. The day will feel particularly rewarding when you have someone with whom to exchange ideas and plan your next steps.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Your spouse's support will be reassuring, and you will enjoy the feeling of working towards something together. A shared conversation about an ordinary household matter may bring unexpected warmth. Romance will develop naturally through cooperation and familiar companionship. You will want your partner to be involved in your thoughts and plans, making even a little time together valuable. Interactions with women in your family or daily life will also be important. A respectful and considerate approach will help these conversations remain pleasant. The greatest emotional satisfaction will come from knowing that someone close to you is willing to stand beside you.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
This is a favourable time for studies, and students are likely to concentrate well on their subjects. Exchanging ideas with others will make learning more engaging. Businesspeople may receive new offers, and the possibility of growth through a new partnership is encouraging. You will benefit from exploring how a professional association could support your longer-term plans. The Sun in Scorpio, your eleventh house, brings authority, seniors and self-respect into focus within your professional network. You will want your contribution to be recognised fairly. A discussion with a senior may help you consider your future goals more clearly. Cooperation will be particularly valuable when responsibilities are understood and everyone shares a common purpose.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
The day is favourable for savings, and you will feel satisfied about keeping money aside for future needs. A financial discussion with your spouse or business partner may help you understand shared priorities. Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, encourages detachment from complicated private and shared financial concerns. You may feel less interested in pursuing every uncertainty and more comfortable focusing on straightforward decisions. A business offer could bring encouraging possibilities, but consider its practical details before including it in your financial plans. Strengthening your savings and understanding the terms of a potential partnership will be more useful than rushing into a commitment.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
The day is favourable for savings, and you will feel satisfied about keeping money aside for future needs. A financial discussion with your spouse or business partner may help you understand shared priorities. Ketu in Leo, your eighth house, encourages detachment from complicated private and shared financial concerns. You may feel less interested in pursuing every uncertainty and more comfortable focusing on straightforward decisions. A business offer could bring encouraging possibilities, but consider its practical details before including it in your financial plans. Strengthening your savings and understanding the terms of a potential partnership will be more useful than rushing into a commitment.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today{{/usCountry}}
Your health may remain below its usual level, making food choices an important area of caution. Pay attention to what you eat and avoid being careless with your daily routine. Regular exercise will support your overall well-being, while familiar habits will help you maintain a sense of stability. Professional and social interactions may keep your mind occupied, even when your body requires a slower pace. Support from your spouse will feel particularly valuable as you manage these demands. Make room for your personal routine without neglecting shared responsibilities. A balanced meal and an orderly evening will help you feel more comfortable.
Tip for the Day: Accept your spouse's support, maintain healthy food habits and enjoy a calm conversation together.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com