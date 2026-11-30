Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn

A disappointing result will leave you feeling low today, so watch the urge to make an emotional decision. Money blocked for a long period is nevertheless likely to become available, giving you a separate reason for encouragement. Children will do better and support you, bringing reassurance into an otherwise uneven day. You will find it easier to recognize that support once your first reaction to an unsatisfactory result has settled. A partner or business contact will also be important to how the day begins. Routine responsibilities will give your attention somewhere steady to rest while your feelings catch up with the practical matters in front of you.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

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Support from your children will make a meaningful difference to your mood. Their better performance will give you something encouraging to discuss at home, and you will feel less alone with the day's disappointment. The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your seventh house, making a partner or business contact central. It then moves into Leo in your eighth house early in the morning, bringing Chandrashtama and a low or restless mood.

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Shared conversation will therefore remain important, even when you feel inclined to withdraw. You will be more aware of how closely your mood affects the way you hear another person. A familiar exchange with your partner will give the day a personal anchor.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Steady effort will produce visible progress, even though one result will feel unsatisfactory. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is retrograde and supports the patient use of skills, short trips and clear communication. Today, that support will show through a task you can advance by returning to what you already know how to do. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Steady effort will produce visible progress, even though one result will feel unsatisfactory. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is retrograde and supports the patient use of skills, short trips and clear communication. Today, that support will show through a task you can advance by returning to what you already know how to do. {{/usCountry}}

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Mercury in Libra, your tenth house, brings work messages, professional discussions and study into focus. A conversation about the next step will give you something definite to consider. Students will find routine study more suitable than sweeping changes to their plans. The day favors a calculated risk at work when it grows from an established skill. Your children's better performance will also remind you that progress can be present even on a day that feels disappointing in another area.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

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Money held up for a long time is likely to come through. This possibility will bring an old financial matter back to your thoughts and give you a reason to revisit what you intended to do with that amount. Since this remains a likely recovery, the day favors keeping any fresh financial commitment connected to money already available.

You will also think about helping someone in need. A practical act of generosity will feel personally worthwhile, especially when it is simple and within your means. Financial progress and emotional satisfaction will run on different tracks today. Encouraging money news will coexist with disappointment elsewhere.

Capricorn Health Horoscope Today

Your mood will be lower or more restless after the early shift, and ordinary routines will feel more manageable than decisions carrying significant emotional weight. You will appreciate a quieter pace once the essential work is done. The feeling of being supported by your children will provide genuine comfort.

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Familiar activities will give your thoughts a useful rhythm, especially when you are tempted to keep revisiting the disappointing result. An unhurried break will feel welcome between duties. The day will contain practical progress even while your emotional response takes longer to settle into a more comfortable place.

Tip for the Day: Let familiar work set the pace while your strongest feelings settle.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)