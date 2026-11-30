Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 20)
Daily Prediction says,
A disappointing result will leave you feeling low today, so watch the urge to make an emotional decision. Money blocked for a long period is nevertheless likely to become available, giving you a separate reason for encouragement. Children will do better and support you, bringing reassurance into an otherwise uneven day. You will find it easier to recognize that support once your first reaction to an unsatisfactory result has settled. A partner or business contact will also be important to how the day begins. Routine responsibilities will give your attention somewhere steady to rest while your feelings catch up with the practical matters in front of you.
Capricorn Love Horoscope Today
Support from your children will make a meaningful difference to your mood. Their better performance will give you something encouraging to discuss at home, and you will feel less alone with the day's disappointment. The Moon begins the day in Cancer in your seventh house, making a partner or business contact central. It then moves into Leo in your eighth house early in the morning, bringing Chandrashtama and a low or restless mood.
Shared conversation will therefore remain important, even when you feel inclined to withdraw. You will be more aware of how closely your mood affects the way you hear another person. A familiar exchange with your partner will give the day a personal anchor.
Capricorn Career Horoscope Today
Steady effort will produce visible progress, even though one result will feel unsatisfactory. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is retrograde and supports the patient use of skills, short trips and clear communication. Today, that support will show through a task you can advance by returning to what you already know how to do.{{/usCountry}}
Steady effort will produce visible progress, even though one result will feel unsatisfactory. Saturn in Pisces, your third house, is retrograde and supports the patient use of skills, short trips and clear communication. Today, that support will show through a task you can advance by returning to what you already know how to do.{{/usCountry}}
Mercury in Libra, your tenth house, brings work messages, professional discussions and study into focus. A conversation about the next step will give you something definite to consider. Students will find routine study more suitable than sweeping changes to their plans. The day favors a calculated risk at work when it grows from an established skill. Your children's better performance will also remind you that progress can be present even on a day that feels disappointing in another area.
Capricorn Money Horoscope Today
Money held up for a long time is likely to come through. This possibility will bring an old financial matter back to your thoughts and give you a reason to revisit what you intended to do with that amount. Since this remains a likely recovery, the day favors keeping any fresh financial commitment connected to money already available.
You will also think about helping someone in need. A practical act of generosity will feel personally worthwhile, especially when it is simple and within your means. Financial progress and emotional satisfaction will run on different tracks today. Encouraging money news will coexist with disappointment elsewhere.
Capricorn Health Horoscope Today
Your mood will be lower or more restless after the early shift, and ordinary routines will feel more manageable than decisions carrying significant emotional weight. You will appreciate a quieter pace once the essential work is done. The feeling of being supported by your children will provide genuine comfort.
Familiar activities will give your thoughts a useful rhythm, especially when you are tempted to keep revisiting the disappointing result. An unhurried break will feel welcome between duties. The day will contain practical progress even while your emotional response takes longer to settle into a more comfortable place.
Tip for the Day: Let familiar work set the pace while your strongest feelings settle.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com