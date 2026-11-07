...
...
Next Story

Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 7, 2026: Family encouragement may inspire affection and fresh beginnings

Capricorn Horoscope Today: Children’s support, romantic warmth, and learning can bring happiness along with promising ventures.

Published on: Nov 7, 2026, 04:08:01 IST
By Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19)

Daily Prediction says,

Capricorn Horoscope
Capricorn Horoscope

Your children’s support will fill you with joy and fresh energy today. Their involvement will make a family moment feel especially rewarding, and their studies are likely to be satisfactory. You may also become involved in religious work, with an observance or a related conversation finding a place in the day. The atmosphere will encourage interest in something beyond your usual routine. The Moon begins the day in Virgo in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder or a journey into focus and creating a good mood for study. It then moves later in the afternoon into Libra in your tenth house, favoring noticed work and public-facing tasks. Your attention will shift from learning and guidance towards the role you play in the wider world. The encouragement you feel at home will remain part of the day’s warmth, even as practical responsibilities become more prominent.

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today

This will be a lucky day for your love life, and your affection towards your spouse will increase. Familiar company will feel particularly dear, giving an ordinary exchange more emotional value than usual. You will want to be closer and more openly affectionate. For those in a relationship, the pleasure will come through the sense that love has a comfortable place within daily life. Family happiness will add to that feeling, especially when your children's support becomes apparent. A private matter will also enter the conversation, but it will sit alongside genuine warmth. Making time for your partner will fit naturally with the day’s affectionate mood.

Capricorn Career Horoscope Today

Children’s studies are likely to be satisfactory, bringing relief and pleasure to the household. Students will find themselves in a good mood for learning, especially when a teacher’s explanation gives their reading a clearer direction. Later, work that involves dealing with people is favored, and your contribution is likely to be noticed. Mercury in Libra, your tenth house, is retrograde, putting professional conversations, messages and deals at the center of your attention. A work discussion will matter because it helps you explain what you intend to do. For businesspeople, this is a good time to start a new venture. The day favors giving that beginning a clear shape through discussion. Your role will feel more visible as the afternoon develops, and expressing your purpose will become part of the work itself.

Capricorn Money Horoscope Today

Health is favored, and your general condition is likely to be sound. The joy you feel through your children’s support will bring a welcome sense of energy, making ordinary responsibilities easier to approach. Your mood will also benefit from having something worthwhile to learn or take part in. Later, being visible at work will add activity to the day. A comfortable pace will help you enjoy that involvement. The strongest lift will come from the feeling of being supported by people who matter to you.

Tip for the Day: Enjoy your family’s encouragement, and give shared financial questions a patient hearing.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan

Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com

horoscope todaytoday horoscopehoroscope 2026astrologycapricornhoroscope capricornsun signszodiac sign
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Read today’s horoscope and daily astrology predictions for all zodiac signs. Explore love, career, health, lucky numbers, festivals and important astrological insights on Hindustan Times.
Home/Capricorn Horoscope Today, November 7, 2026: Family encouragement may inspire affection and fresh beginnings
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks