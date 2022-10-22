Capricorn Horoscope Today, October 22, 2022: Luck may side on these fronts

Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your chosen career option will take you to places. Daily Astrological Predictions says, there are certain profiles that are stagnant and demand no further growth. But that isn’t the case with you. Your job profile has immense opportunities for betterment and growth. Engage yourself into your career and perform the tasks with sheer dedication. This will help you receive beneficial attention from the people in power. Your health won’t be a barrier in fulfilling your dreams. It will accompany you throughout the journey with ease. If you need to walk down the road in order to meet a client or if the meeting is held in a different city, you won’t be having any issue. Your family will support you through everything. If you need to ask for their approval, you already know the answer. They wish for the best of you!

Capricorn Health Today

Your health is in good shape today. A proper meal is very important in order to gain good health. It takes 70% of a good diet and about 20% of exercises to have a good physique (the remaining percent is for protein shakes and so on.) Did you notice that your knees don’t hurt anymore? That is the result of your proficient intakes.

Capricorn Finance Today

Your expenses are not accommodating with your income. It is not meeting the requirements you wished for. Take some time in managing the situation as you are new to this.

Capricorn Career Today

You have immense success arriving from your career. You have chosen the path that is beneficial for the long run. Work hard today, live this blissful outcome tomorrow.

Capricorn Family Today

Your family will be your ultimate support today. They understand and respect your decisions. Acquire their guidance and embark on your new journey!

Capricorn Love Life Today

Do you have trust issues? Is that the reason why you have difficulty in committing to someone? Break the walls today and live the change!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

