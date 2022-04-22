Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 22

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Oh my dear Capricorn personality, you are highly responsible, organized and disciplined in almost all matters of life. You like to stay independent and depending on others for your needs is surely not your thing. You love to make your own choices and decisions in life without getting distracted and involved with other people opinion on the situation. Today you might have to make a call to make a quick decision about a big thing concerning your personal life. you could get an opportunity to shift to a new place with a new opportunity but you may have to leave everything and your family in chase of it. Make an informed choice and rest all is working in your favor.

Capricorn Finance Today

If planning to start your own thing or a new business, chances are that it will turn out in your favor and all will start to make sense very soon. Financial investments should only be done with proper research and development.

Capricorn Family Today

Your children or any young member in the family can get a small injury and therefore it is best advised that you may keep them in your close vicinity and keep a watch on them. Stay indoors to avoid this.

Capricorn Career Today

Be bold and speak your heart to your seniors today. If ask for your advice in some meeting, speak what you genuinely feel and it may get implemented in your office culture.

Capricorn Health Today

You may have some lethargy kicking in your energy levels especially at the morning time. Avoid excessive caffeine intake and instead indulge in some freshly pressed juices of the season.

Capricorn Love Life Today

You may be your romantic best today and you can also play with your creative side in your love relationships. Singles ones may get a good proposal and this will be a long lasting relationship.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

