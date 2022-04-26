Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn sign, you are represented by the image sign of a sea goat which has a tail of a fish and hoof of a goat and this is why you are great with climbing success and winning over troubles in life easily. You are highly ambitious and that makes you a career-oriented person. You like to stay motivated and occupied and sitting idle with nothing to accomplish is simply not your cup of tea. Even in your free time, you keep yourself engaged in some or other DIY projects. Today, you may not find time to explore and make use of free time as you can expect a heavily occupied day and also you can back-to-back meetings lined up in office. But keeping busy will make you feel inspired and motivated for the day.

Capricorn Finance Today

If you were having trouble in increasing your source of income, you may feel relaxed today. there can be a chance of an old friend coming up with a great business idea and you shall make profits in the future.

Capricorn Family Today

You shall stay your stable best and don’t get panic with small frustration in the home. Your children may behave irrationally and you shall deal with sheer patience with them.

Capricorn Career Today

Your boss may keep you involved in some big official task today and you will feel motivated to showcase your real talent to them. Meetings can also make a hectic day at work.

Capricorn Health Today

Your kidney can be troublesome today and therefore it is imperative that you flush out all the toxic from your body. Drink detox drinks and freshly pressed seasonal fruits to keep yourself hydrated and fresh.

Capricorn Love Life Today

If you have made some serious commitments and promises in the past, it is time to fulfill them. Be responsible in your relationship and you will enjoy a great romantic time.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Rose

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026