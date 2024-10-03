Career Horoscope Today for October 3, 2024: Stars predict promotions, salary hikes and more

Aries: Today, you are getting the go-signal that you have been expecting, and this is coming from within you. You have come to a stage where you are fully convinced that you are on the right track. Believe that this sense of purpose is directing you towards the achievement of your goals. It is time to go forward with a new project, make a decision, or take a risk. Whatever it is, now is the time to do it. This assurance will assist you in overcoming any hurdles. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Although you may want the reward now, know that the gears are moving in the background, and the reward will come—just not as soon as you’d like it to. Keep doing your best and pushing for it because the recognition may seem like a long time coming. This delay does not mean that your progress or the worth of your work is less; it is merely a matter of timing. Stay positive and be assured it will be worth the wait.

Gemini: Now is the time to get your behaviour in sync with your real goals. Do not make hasty decisions—consider the pros of each course of action before making a decision. Consider which steps will help you advance towards your goals, whether a new project, skill, or position. Don’t forget about the realities of each decision. The clarity that you get today will lead you in the right direction and make you successful.

Cancer: The energy around you is positive, and things are going in a direction that will please you and at a speed that will make you happy. This is the time to ensure that all the pending work is done. When the universe is on your side, you will see how everything flows, and you will not find it hard to achieve what you want. Do not let this productive window pass—seize the opportunity. At the end of the day, you will feel great about yourself.

Leo: Pay attention to how colleagues behave because you may notice something that will affect workplace interactions. Be supportive and give advice, especially to your juniors. Sharing what you have learned with other people can be helpful. The people you are willing to mentor or give advice will be happy, and at the same time, your relationships with the people around you will be enhanced. Share your success.

Virgo: If you’ve been struggling with a particular issue, today is a day to look for the answers. Be ready for something new because your readiness to help people can help you shortly. Regardless of the nature of the project you are undertaking or the normal day-to-day activities, things will be in an order set for things to happen. Spread the positivity and encourage each other to achieve goals.

Libra: If you have been striving for something, you should get a payoff or resolution today. This is the time to grab opportunities because the universe is on your side. There may be a feeling of arrival at a peak with a project, or a new direction that emerges. Don’t fight it – trust yourself and go with the change. Take advantage of this momentum to do something drastic, share your thoughts or ideas, or do something big.

Scorpio: Today you may not be as energetic and productive in the office because the stars suggest it can be a low-key day. No dramatic revelations or explosions are expected. It can be a feeling of tension in the air about things left unsaid, or work left undone. It is possible to get annoyed, and if something does not go as expected, it is important not to let this emotion boil inside. Take a deep breath and look at the situation objectively.

Sagittarius: You may encounter a situation which requires you to confront someone you know well. Be careful when communicating because any form of tension may aggravate the situation. Just keep the spirit of the balance between telling the truth and being polite – there is no need to hurry. Give time to listen to understand each other. After some time, you will feel more at ease and ready to resume your professional responsibilities without distractions.

Capricorn: Take a step back and think through what helps you feel solid and secure in your career. Are you following the rules or listening to your inner voice? It is a day to find out how you can use your power to be more assertive and confident with your co-workers. Instead of advancing with external activities, concentrate on the inner resources that are available to you. Believe in yourself —the solutions are already within you.

Aquarius: The stress arising from work can follow you home even if you are attempting to relax. If you are feeling stressed, it may be helpful to try to organise your work and be specific about what you can and cannot do. Step back and remember that work will never run out but your sanity will. If that means not using your phone or laptop even for a few hours, spend this day in rest mode. Breathe and have a good day without having to worry about work.

Pisces: To reap bigger benefits and receive positive outcomes, one has to endure the pressures and rigidity. It is like buying stocks in your future prosperity. Just like it is carved, if you are focused today, tomorrow will be easier to progress. Be disciplined, prioritise, and understand how to schedule your activities while reminding yourself of your objectives. If you can maintain this energy, your output will increase tremendously.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779