Today's Chinese horoscope is based on the Metal Rat Day, bringing attention to discipline, clear decisions, resourcefulness, and practical action. While some zodiac signs may find it easier to build momentum, receive support, and make progress, others may need to exercise patience, manage pressure, and avoid unnecessary commitments. The Remove Day Officer encourages clearing unfinished matters, resolving old issues, and making room for a fresh start. With the broader influence of the Fire Horse Year also shaping the day's energy, discover what the stars may have in store for all 12 Chinese zodiac signs in love, career, wealth, and health.

Rat (鼠): 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

Chinese Horoscope Today

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The day puts Rat in the spotlight, so your actions and words may attract more attention than usual. Your choices carry extra weight today, making steady conduct more useful than dramatic action. A calm approach will help you make a better impression and keep things moving in the right direction. Today's Metal energy supports your sign, Rat-Water. This points to help, guidance, recovery, and useful resources around you. You may find it easier to accept support, ask sensible questions, or let others lighten your load instead of trying to handle everything alone.

Love:

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Keep relationship matters light and easy. Ordinary kindness is enough for today, and simple warmth may go further than a serious conversation. If something feels delicate, give it space rather than pushing for a big answer.

Career:

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{{^usCountry}} Use the day to sort out details, clear small tasks, and bring order to anything unfinished. Big decisions can wait until the situation becomes clearer. Quiet progress, careful timing, and a steady tone will serve you better than rushing. Wealth: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Use the day to sort out details, clear small tasks, and bring order to anything unfinished. Big decisions can wait until the situation becomes clearer. Quiet progress, careful timing, and a steady tone will serve you better than rushing. Wealth: {{/usCountry}}

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Keep finances routine and practical. Pay attention to everyday expenses, small purchases, and paperwork that needs checking. Avoid emotional spending, and give yourself a moment before agreeing to anything unnecessary.

Health:

Energy may be average, so try not to overload your day. Stay hydrated, eat sensibly, and take regular breaks when needed. A simple routine will help you feel more settled and steady.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Imperial gold

Advice:

Keep the day simple, organized, and calm. Let consistency speak for you.

Note:

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Your sign (Rat) clashes with the Horse energy of 2026. This is why astrologers generally advise Rat-born people to be more cautious with risks and unnecessary confrontations this year.

Ox (牛): 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

The day has a supportive influence on Ox and may feel a little smoother than usual. Interactions can be easier to manage, helpful people may appear at the right time, and ordinary tasks may require less effort. It is a good day to rely on patience and steady follow-through. Your sign, Ox-Earth, supports today's Metal energy. This means the day highlights effort, output, and creativity more than easy luck. You may feel productive and capable of getting a lot done, though you could also tire more quickly if you push too hard.

Love:

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A calm conversation can do more than a grand gesture today. Small acts of consistency build trust, and a reliable presence may mean more than dramatic words. Keep your tone warm, practical, and easy to understand.

Career:

A practical workday is available, especially for clearing pending follow-ups and finishing tasks that have been sitting in the background. Build momentum quietly and focus on what is useful. Progress is more likely to come from steady effort than bold moves.

Wealth:

Money matters are steady and best handled practically. Review bills, payments, subscriptions, or recent spending habits without rushing into risks. Small corrections made now can help you feel more in control.

Health:

Your energy is workable, but it will respond best to good habits. Keep meals regular, stay grounded in your routine, and avoid overdoing things just because the day seems productive. Steady effort is better than strain.

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Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: River blue

Advice:

Take one steady step and complete it well. Simple follow-through will bring the best results.

Note:

Your sign (Ox) has a mild yearly tension with the Horse energy of 2026. This does not block progress, but it favours practical choices and lower drama.

Tiger (虎): 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

The day has a neutral influence on Tiger, with no strong push in either direction. Because of this, steady choices matter most. You are likely to do best by keeping expectations realistic and handling each matter one step at a time. Today's Metal energy puts some pressure on your sign, Tiger-Wood. This favours discipline, rules, patience, and careful handling of responsibilities. You may need to be a little more measured than usual, especially where timing, authority, or commitments are concerned.

Love:

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Keep relationship matters light and uncomplicated. Ordinary kindness is enough for today, and there is no need to force closeness or a serious discussion. A little patience and a softer tone can help things stay comfortable.

Career:

Use the day to sort out details, tidy loose ends, and deal with practical responsibilities. Big decisions can wait until the situation becomes clearer. Careful handling of rules, timing, and expectations will help you avoid unnecessary friction.

Wealth:

Keep finances routine and watch the basics. Pay attention to everyday expenses, check small details, and avoid emotional spending or reactive choices. A simple, steady approach is the safest one today.

Health:

Energy may be average, so pacing matters. Stay hydrated, eat sensibly, and give yourself enough structure to avoid stress building up. Keeping the day manageable will help you feel more balanced.

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Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Earth ochre

Advice:

Keep the day simple and organized. Patience and self-control will take you further than force.

Rabbit (兔): 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Overall Rating: Caution / 小凶

The day may bring some inner pressure for Rabbit, even if outside demands are fairly ordinary. Keep things simple, stay focused on the basics, and try not to let small administrative tasks or unfinished matters create more stress than necessary. Today's Metal energy puts pressure on your sign, Rabbit-Wood. This favours discipline, rules, patience, and careful handling of responsibilities. A steady approach will help more than trying to force quick results.

Love:

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Try not to reopen old arguments today, even if something still feels unresolved. Gentle responses, patience, and a little space will work better than pressure or repeated explanations.

Career:

Work may bring delays, pushback, or slower responses than you had hoped for. Leave extra room in your schedule, stay flexible, and avoid overcommitting just to keep everyone happy.

Wealth:

Avoid speculative spending or purchases made to impress others. Slow down before approving payments, signing off on costs, or buying something you do not really need.

Health:

Stress management matters more than usual today. Keep meals regular, pace yourself, and avoid rushing from one task to the next whenever possible.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Jade green

Advice:

Pause before committing, and give yourself a moment to think things through.

Dragon (龍): 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024

Overall Rating: Excellent / 大吉

The day works well with Dragon, and it may feel easier to build momentum than it has recently. Progress comes more smoothly when you choose cooperation, good timing, and steady effort rather than pressure. Your sign, Dragon-Earth, supports today's Metal energy. This means the day highlights effort, output, and creativity more than easy luck. You may feel productive and motivated, but you could also tire more quickly if you push too hard.

Love:

Goodwill is easier to build today, especially through simple sincerity. A thoughtful check-in, an honest conversation, or a small act of care can soften tension and bring someone closer.

Career:

Professional visibility improves today, and others are more likely to notice your solid work. Let your results and calm confidence speak for you rather than trying too hard to prove a point.

Wealth:

Money decisions favour planning and timely action. This is a good day to handle pending payments, review a budget, or move forward with a practical deal in a focused manner.

Health:

Wellbeing improves through active balance rather than extremes. Movement, discipline, proper rest, and a consistent bedtime will support your energy throughout the day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Plum purple

Advice:

Act early and use the momentum wisely before the day gets too crowded.

Snake (蛇): 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, 2025

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

The day has a neutral influence on Snake, so the outcome depends more on your choices than outside luck. Nothing looks strongly positive or negative, making steady decisions and clear priorities especially useful. Your sign, Snake-Fire, has a controlling influence over today's Metal energy. This brings money, management, decisions, and practical leadership into focus. A calm, capable approach will get better results than hesitation.

Love:

A calm conversation can do more than a grand gesture today. Small acts of consistency, clear follow-through, and a steady tone will help build trust and make others feel secure with you.

Career:

A practical workday is available if you keep your attention on what matters. Clear pending follow-ups, tidy unfinished tasks, and build momentum quietly without seeking extra attention.

Wealth:

Money matters are steady and manageable today. Review bills, payments, and spending habits carefully, and avoid rushing into risks just because something sounds promising.

Health:

Your energy is workable, even if it may not feel exceptional. Keep the basics strong, stay regular with food and rest, and avoid overdoing anything just to prove what you can manage.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cinnabar red

Advice:

Take one steady step, finish it properly, and let that set the tone for the rest of the day.

Horse (馬): 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, 2026

Overall Rating: Caution / 小凶

The day presses on Horse more directly than most, so a slower pace will serve you well. Try not to force outcomes or get pulled into unnecessary arguments. Give yourself extra time, and double-check important choices before making commitments. Your sign, Horse-Fire, has a controlling influence over today's Metal energy. This puts attention on money, management, decision-making, and taking practical charge of a situation. You may feel a strong urge to step in and handle things, but steady judgment will work better than acting too quickly.

Love:

Try not to reopen old disagreements today, even if something still feels unresolved. Gentle replies, patience, and a little space will help more than pressure or trying to prove a point. Keeping the tone calm can prevent a small issue from growing.

Career:

Work may bring delays, mixed signals, or resistance from others. Leave room in your schedule, expect a few adjustments, and avoid overcommitting just to keep things moving. Steady follow-through will get better results than pushing too hard.

Wealth:

Be careful with spending driven by impulse, image, or frustration. This is a better day to slow down, review details, and think twice before approving payments or purchases. Practical choices will protect you from avoidable mistakes.

Health:

Stress management matters more than usual today. Keep meals regular, avoid rushing from one task to the next, and watch how tension builds in your body. A calmer routine will help your energy stay more balanced.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Ink black

Advice:

Pause before committing, and let a clear head lead the day.

Note:

Your sign (Horse) is directly connected with the ruling Horse energy of 2026. This is why astrologers generally advise moving carefully with major changes and avoiding unnecessary risks this year.

Goat (羊): 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

The day may bring a few small misunderstandings for Goat, especially if people are distracted or assumptions go unchecked. Clear communication and patience will help far more than quick reactions. Keep things simple, and ask for clarification when needed. Your sign, Goat-Earth, supports today's Metal energy. This puts the focus on effort, output, and creativity rather than easy luck. You can get useful things done, but the day may also feel a little draining, so match productivity with good pacing.

Love:

Keep relationship matters light and easy today. You do not need grand gestures or serious conversations to show you care. Ordinary kindness, a thoughtful message, or a calm presence is enough to keep things steady.

Career:

This is a good day to sort out details, tidy loose ends, and handle practical tasks that need attention. Bigger decisions can wait until the overall picture becomes clearer. For now, careful organization will serve you better than bold moves.

Wealth:

Keep money matters routine and grounded. Pay attention to everyday expenses, small fees, and habits that can add up over time. Avoid emotional spending, and stick with what is necessary and sensible.

Health:

Your energy may be average rather than high, so work with the day instead of pushing past your limits. Stay hydrated, eat sensibly, and pace your schedule realistically. Small, steady habits will support you more than sudden bursts of effort.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pearl white

Advice:

Keep the day simple, organized, and easy to manage.

Monkey (猴): 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Overall Rating: Excellent / 大吉

The day works well with Monkey, and it is easier than usual to build real momentum. Progress comes more naturally when you cooperate, stay flexible, and avoid unnecessary pressure. Good timing and a calm approach can open new doors. Your sign, Monkey-Metal, shares the same element as the day. This highlights peers, networking, teamwork, competitors, and the people around you who influence your progress. Connections matter more today, so the way you communicate and coordinate can make a noticeable difference.

Love:

Goodwill is easier to build today, especially through honest and simple communication. A sincere check-in, a warm reply, or a small act of care can soften tension and help someone feel closer to you. Let things grow naturally rather than trying to force a moment.

Career:

Professional visibility improves today, and others are more likely to notice both your attitude and your results. Let your work speak for you, and pair confidence with a calm, cooperative manner. This is a strong day for teamwork, useful conversations, and steady progress.

Wealth:

Money decisions favour planning, follow-through, and timely action. It is a good time to handle pending payments, review a budget, or move ahead with a practical deal after checking the details. Focus and common sense will help you make the most of the day.

Health:

Wellbeing improves through active balance rather than extremes. A little movement, steady discipline, and proper sleep can help you feel clear and capable. Keep your rhythm consistent so your energy stays reliable.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Imperial gold

Advice:

Act early, stay focused, and use the day's momentum wisely.

Rooster (雞): 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

The day may bring a few small delays, timing changes, or last-minute adjustments for Rooster. Try to stay flexible and leave extra room in your plans. You will do better if you avoid relying on everything unfolding exactly as expected. Your sign, Rooster-Metal, shares the day's Metal element. This puts extra focus on peers, teamwork, social dynamics, and the people around you, including both supporters and competitors. Pay attention to how group energy affects your mood and decisions.

Love:

Keep relationship matters light and easy today. You do not need a serious conversation or a dramatic gesture. Simple kindness, patience, and a friendly tone will go a long way.

Career:

Use the day to sort out details, messages, and loose ends. It is better suited to practical cleanup than bold moves. If a major decision can wait, give it a little more time until things become clearer.

Wealth:

Keep money matters routine and sensible. Stay aware of everyday expenses, small purchases, and spending that comes from mood rather than need. A steady approach will help more than trying to do too much.

Health:

Your energy may be fairly average, so do not expect nonstop momentum. Stay hydrated, eat simply, and pace yourself throughout the day. A balanced routine will help you feel more settled.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: River blue

Advice:

Keep the day simple, organized, and flexible. The less you force, the smoother things are likely to feel.

Dog (狗): 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Overall Rating: Balanced / 平

The day has a neutral influence on Dog, so nothing feels strongly tilted in either direction. That makes steady choices especially important. If you stay grounded and practical, the day can move along quite smoothly. Your sign, Dog-Earth, supports today's Metal energy, so effort, output, and creativity are highlighted more than easy luck. You may feel motivated to get things done and prove yourself through action. Just remember that productivity can also bring tiredness if you do not pace yourself well.

Love:

Keep relationship matters light and uncomplicated today. Ordinary kindness, good manners, and a little patience will be enough. You do not need to push for big emotional answers right now.

Career:

Use the day to sort out details, finish practical tasks, and tidy up anything unfinished. It is a good time to be useful and consistent. Bigger decisions can wait until the overall picture becomes easier to understand.

Wealth:

Keep finances routine and under control. Pay attention to normal expenses, small leaks in your budget, and purchases made on impulse. Simple, sensible choices will serve you best.

Health:

Energy may be average, with some signs of mental or physical tiredness if you overdo things. Stay hydrated, eat sensibly, and pace the day so you do not use up your energy too quickly.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Earth ochre

Advice:

Keep the day simple and organized, and focus on what you can steadily complete. A calm rhythm will work better than pressure.

Pig (豬): 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Overall Rating: Good / 吉

The day has a neutral influence on Pig, so there is no strong push in either direction. Because of this, steady choices matter most. A calm, practical approach will help you make good use of the day without forcing results. Today's Metal energy supports your sign, Pig-Water, and points towards help, guidance, recovery, and useful resources. It may be easier than usual to accept support, ask a sensible question, or let someone lighten your load. You do not have to handle everything alone.

Love:

A calm conversation can do more than a grand gesture today. Small acts of consistency, thoughtful listening, and a steady presence help build trust. Keep things honest, warm, and simple.

Career:

A practical workday is available if you keep your focus on what needs to be finished. Clear pending follow-ups, answer messages, and move quiet tasks along. You can build useful momentum without needing a lot of attention.

Wealth:

Money matters look steady, and this is a good time to review bills, payments, and spending habits with a clear head. Keep decisions practical and avoid rushing into anything risky or unnecessary. Slow, careful handling is enough.

Health:

Your energy is workable, even if it is not exceptional. Keep the basics strong with regular meals, enough water, and a realistic pace. Avoid overdoing anything just because things seem manageable at first.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Jade green

Advice:

Take one steady step and complete it well. Simple progress, supported by good habits, will carry you further than forcing a quick result.

How Today's Readings Were Calculated

Today's Day Pillar is 庚子 (Geng Zi) - Metal Rat Day. In the traditional Chinese calendar, the Day Pillar describes the main character and energy of the day. Metal is associated with discipline, structure, precision, and clear decisions, while Rat energy emphasizes resourcefulness, planning, adaptability, and quick thinking.

The Day Officer is 除 (Chu) - Remove. Remove days favour clearing clutter, resolving old matters, and making room for something cleaner. The Day Officer describes the overall mood of the day and the kinds of activities that tend to suit it best.

The year is 丙午 (Bing Wu) - Fire Horse Year. This provides the broader background influence for 2026. Fire is associated with action, confidence, warmth, and visibility, while Horse energy emphasizes movement, independence, enthusiasm, and a faster pace.

Each prediction is created by comparing the reader's animal sign with the Metal Rat Day, its elemental relationship, the Remove Day Officer, and the broader Fire Horse Year.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)