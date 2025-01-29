Chinese New Year 2025: These zodiac signs will be the luckiest starting today

Every Lunar New Year brings joy and celebration, but this one is extra special, as the last Wood Snake year was in 1965. While the Year of the Snake happens every 12 years, a Wood Snake year is far rarer. Chinese New Year 2025 horoscope predicts luck for 4 Chinese zodiac sign from January 29, 2025.(Freepik)

Also Read Chinese New Year 2025: Find your lucky months in the year of Wood Snake

This follows the Chinese calendar's 60-year cycle, which combines the five elements with the 12 zodiac animals, much like how Western astrology is based on constellations.

Why is the Chinese New Year 2025 so special?

The Wood Snake of 2025 is linked to Yin Wood, which differs from 2024’s Yang Wood Dragon.

Yang Wood (2024) symbolizes a sturdy tree, often representing a rigid, divisive, and intense energy. In contrast, Yin Wood (2025) is associated with flowers, leaves, and grass, embodying an easygoing, flexible, and diplomatic nature.

How these Chinese zodiac signs will be lucky in the Year of Wood Snake?

Snake- If you were born in the Year of the Snake, get ready for an exciting year! When the lunar year matches your birth sign (a cycle that happens every 12 years, called the Grand Duke Jupiter Return), it often brings major life changes.

Snakes thrive in times of transformation. Big opportunities will come your way, and while challenges will appear, your strong mindset will help you rise above them. Stay positive, and this year could be one of your best!

You might even hit major milestones in life, but it’s best to keep your plans private until the right moment. Move forward with confidence, but don’t rush, as mindfulness is key.

Since Snake is a Yin Fire sign, your energy levels may fluctuate. Slowing down and taking breaks when needed, especially in February, May, August, and November, will help you stay balanced.

Horse- The Peach Blossom star, which brings romance and attraction, is shining on you this Year of the Snake.

Singles will have more chances to meet new people, while those in relationships will enjoy stronger bonds and quality time with loved ones.

This lucky energy extends beyond love as your charisma and popularity will grow, helping you shine in social and career settings. If you work in public life or sales, expect to stand out easily this year.

However, be mindful of boundaries and overindulgence, especially in March, June, September, and December.

Goat- For those born in the year of the Sheep, 2025 will spark a desire to travel and relax. Although Sheep usually prefer staying within their comfort zones, the Snake will encourage you to explore beaches and dreamy cities this year. It’s the perfect time to plan vacations and give yourself a well-deserved break.

You may feel overwhelmed with work during April, July, and October, but March, May, and June will be ideal months for a getaway to recharge. Focus on self-care and make it your top priority. The Horse will also be a helpful friend in 2026, so optimizing your health now will set you up for success in the future.

Monkey- People born in the monkey year can find 2025 even better than 2024, thanks to the Snake being your secret friend, bringing extra support. The secret friend connection is even more powerful than usual friendships in Chinese astrology, creating a karmic bond that benefits you in unexpected ways.

Challenges will be part of the journey, but they are designed to help you reach your full potential. This year, you’ll attract attention, support, and opportunities from both new and existing allies.

April, May, and December are excellent months for collaborations, so make the most of them. However, stay aware during February, May, August, and November to avoid rushing into things.