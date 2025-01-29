Chinese New Year 2025: Find your lucky months in the year of Wood Snake

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Lucky months on Lunar New Year: April and November The Year of the Wood Snake will be smooth and full of new opportunities for you. You might find yourself in a teaching or mentoring role, guiding younger people in your field—whether it’s related to your career, hobbies, or personal life. This will be a rewarding experience, so embrace it with an open heart. Dragon dancers perform during celebrations of Lunar New Year with a large procession in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)(AP)

This year, try to connect more with your spiritual side and be open to new experiences. Music will bring you joy and inspiration, so surround yourself with uplifting tunes whenever you need a boost. Stay flexible and open-minded, and you’ll see wonderful things unfold!

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: April and December

Chinese New Year calls for caution in your social and professional circles. You have immense potential, and people are noticing your success. While many will support you, some may feel envious.

To protect your peace, keep a low profile when it comes to romance, personal projects, and big life decisions. Take action first and share your achievements later.

This year is also a great time to work with children, whether it's your own or through creative and charitable activities.

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: February and November

Get ready for an amazing year! Wealth and success will come your way, and many people will admire and support you. While a few fake friends may appear, you'll spot them quickly—trust your gut and focus on those who truly uplift you.

This year is perfect for trying new creative hobbies. You might discover hidden talents and grow in ways you never expected!

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: July and October

This Lunar Year brings happiness and harmony to your home life. Friendship will be your biggest blessing, and spending time with loved ones may even lead you to romance, especially in these two months.

This year also boosts your creativity, making it the perfect time to explore new ideas and express yourself in exciting ways!

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: March and April

With the ending of the Dragon Year and the beginning of the Snake Year, you'll feel a strong energy boost in the first half of the year. Use this momentum to push forward before things slow down later.

This year, prioritize your closest relationships both friendships and romance. Keeping a small, trusted circle will help you avoid unnecessary stress and maintain peace in your life.

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: May and January 2026

With the Wood Snake Year aligning well with your natural Fire element, this is the perfect time to embrace creativity and approach life with curiosity. Instead of rushing ahead, focus on learning and growing.

Let grace, respect, and love guide your relationships, and you’ll find yourself shining brighter than ever!

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: June and November

2025 will bring endless opportunities for growth, success, and self-improvement. Keep this in mind when making decisions, and you'll always feel supported.

Practising patience, self-love, and respect for nature will bring both direct and unexpected blessings. Keeping a gratitude journal can help you stay positive and strengthen your inner energy.

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: June and December

This year will bring good fortune for you, but your rewards may come in unexpected ways. Stay open-minded, as the knowledge you gain this year will shape your future decisions.

Trust your instincts and avoid comparing yourself to others. Your hard work will pay off, and in time, your success will be clear for everyone to see.

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: May and August

This lunar year, your friendships will be a major source of positivity, growth, and important self-discoveries. They’ll help you realize who you truly are and what you value in life.

To keep track of these meaningful moments, consider keeping a journal or making a vision board. Engaging in hobbies that give you quick bursts of energy will also be incredibly beneficial.

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: September and October

This new year will be full of creative paths and personal growth for you. But remember, success comes when you actively engage with the opportunities that come your way and make decisions that are true to yourself.

You might experience big leaps this year, even in ways that feel ahead of their time. Embrace this, and don't be afraid to explore, including playing with engineering-based toys and allowing your inner child to take over now and then.

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: February and June

In the Chinese new year, you’ll balance comforting traditions with a push to step outside your comfort zone. Reading, especially fiction and metaphorical works, will help expand your view.

Your love life will be a key focus, but remember to distinguish between a soulmate and a karmic connection.

Lucky months on Lunar New Year: February and December

In the Year of the Snake, you're aligned with the cosmos and will find yourself in the right places at the right times. Though luck is on your side, it's important to take a light-footed approach to everything you do.

As challenging as it may be for your bold and carefree nature, it will be worth it for your long-term success and peace.