February 17-23, 2025: 5 Chinese signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) Your luck this week comes from your hard work both past and present. An early harvest of rewards is arriving, but even greater blessings will unfold in the coming weeks. Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

Some of your luck will appear as new opportunities, so stay mindful and open to what comes your way. This good fortune will also extend to those around you, including family, friends, and teammates if your efforts were part of a group.

Your lucky colors this week are yellow and green.

Your luck this week will come from your fashion choices. The more confident you feel in what you wear, the easier it will be for luck to find you.

Pay attention to color psychology, as different shades affect your mood. Avoid low-vibration colors like black or brown that might bring your energy down. Instead, choose uplifting tones that make you feel positive and empowered.

This is also a great week for shopping luck! You may find amazing discounts or sales that help you refresh your wardrobe or home with stylish new pieces.

Your lucky color is green.

Your luck this week follows a traditional pattern of fortune, especially if you’re among the luckiest animal signs. If you find yourself at a house party with card or board games, expect to win more times than usual, maybe even earning a cool new nickname among friends for your streak of good luck.

This blessing extends to any competitions involving games, so if you're participating in something competitive, trust in your luck and go for the win.

Yellow is the lucky colour this week.

Your luck this week has a strong athletic energy, whether in physical sports or strategic games. Luck will find you in video games, board games, chess, or any competitive challenge especially during social gatherings or casual matches at a friend’s house.

Embracing a sportier lifestyle will unlock even more fortune. Making a morning walk or jog a daily habit can work wonders, and if you've been considering joining a sports team, like basketball or soccer, now is the perfect time to take the leap!

Your lucky color this week is red.

Your luck this week will shine during family gatherings and celebrations. Whether it's a birthday, a hundred-day ceremony, or a naming event, getting involved in the planning (if appropriate) will not only bring you good fortune but also spread luck to those around you.

If no events are on the calendar, spending quality time with family can help create this positive energy. Even a visit to your childhood home can have a powerful, luck-enhancing effect.

Blue is the lucky colour this week.