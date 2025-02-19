Menu Explore
February 17-23, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

BySoumi Pyne
Feb 19, 2025 04:08 PM IST

According to Chinese astrology, this week's horoscope February 17-23, 2025, 2025 has a potent feel of financial luck for these 3 Chinese zodiac signs.

Ox (1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

This week, your hard work and sacrifices are finally paying off. Every time you chose discipline over indulgence, you were preparing for this moment. Now, the rewards are here, bringing financial success and deep satisfaction.

Read your lucky horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign. (Representative image of Maneki neko).(Pixabay)
You may feel drawn to esoteric wisdom, whether through the Gnostic Book of Changes, tarot, or Nostradamus’ prophecies. While things might not be immediately clear, trust that the puzzle pieces are coming together.

If you've faced financial blocks, clear stagnant energy from your home and aura. Smudging with sage, while keeping windows and doors open can invite fresh, positive energy. Mornings, when sunlight flows in, are the best time for this.

Your lucky colour this week is slate grey.

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

This week brings a dramatic transformation in your financial life, as you attract abundant monetary success. Stay clear-headed so you can channel this energy wisely and make the most of new opportunities. Be mindful of energy vampires—people who sense your success and may try to take advantage.

If you have skills with sharp objects, whether it’s using a kitchen knife, wood saw, or paper cutter—you may find unexpected success through these abilities. Consider refining your expertise or learning something new through a workshop. If financial blocks have held you back, take a closer look at your social circle. Someone who only appears when they need help but vanishes when you do might be draining your energy. Setting firm boundaries will help you move forward.

Your lucky colour this week is berry-toned.

Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

This week, your finances are set to soar, thanks to the natural success flowing into your career and professional life. Stay motivated by surrounding yourself with uplifting friends, engaging in creative activities, playing sports, or finally embarking on that adventure you've been looking forward to. Everything will come together for you, leading to remarkable achievements.

Now is also the perfect time to lay the groundwork for future financial success. While the actual steps may take place later, planning and strategizing now will set the stage for long-term gains.

If you've faced financial obstacles, working with your chakras can help restore balance. A root chakra meditation is a powerful way to align all seven energy centres, but if time is limited, simple daily activities can also boost your energetic flow. A bit of research into money and investments can further guide you on your path to abundance.

Your lucky colour this week is grey-white.

