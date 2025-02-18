Weekly Chinese Horoscope from February 17-23, 2025

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week is all about recognizing the divine spark within you. When you fully believe in yourself, nothing can hold you back. 2025 is the year of the snake as per the Chinese zodiac: What does it hold for you?

Your ability to manifest love is strong right now. Try a love ritual to set your intentions, and if you're in a relationship, include your partner to bring even more positive energy into your love life.

Also, take time to appreciate the little things that make you happy, like a fun coffee mug, a favourite accessory, or even a useful tool. Noticing these small joys will invite even more positivity into your life.

This week’s horoscope encourages you to speak openly and honestly in all areas of life, friendships, work, and love. Even if others don’t always listen, clear communication is key.

Honesty will be especially important in any ongoing conflicts. If both sides refuse to see eye to eye, consider whether it’s worth continuing the debate or if it’s best to walk away.

Your career is set to thrive this week!

This week, let music and culture take centre stage in your life. They’ll bring you the most meaningful experiences, inspiration, and conversations.

In love, be your true self. Share your unique quirks, whether it’s a love for cosplay, ASMR videos, or an interest in bugs and butterflies. Something beautiful will come from being authentic with your partner or someone you’re interested in.

You’re also encouraged to wear more white this week. It’ll help align your energy chakras and bring inner peace, especially if you choose natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk.

This week, explore your fantasies, whether through visuals, stories, or experiences. Something exciting will happen when you do.

Your love life will thrive if you bring your partner or crush along on these adventures. Trying something new, like VR, could be fun.

Focus on the future this week. Look for ways to improve your life using new technology or breakthroughs. If you're into investing, this is a great time.

This week, aim high and don’t let anyone put down your dreams. You’re not too ambitious or overconfident, dream big without holding back.

Bring that same energy to your love life. Don’t settle for less, and pay attention to red flags or negative comments. You’ll thrive by aligning with nature—through better food choices, sustainable fashion, and eco-friendly business strategies.

This week, lean on your best friends for emotional support, especially if you're going through something big or stressful.

In love, see how your partner shows up for you. It’s a good time to test your romantic compatibility and see if you can build a future together. Also, reflect on your childhood dreams. Did you let them fade, or did you embrace them? Reconnect with your inner child through journaling, and new ideas and inspiration will flow.

This week, embrace both sweet and challenging experiences to build your self-esteem and strengthen your boundaries. They hold valuable lessons for growth.

In love, be open and work on communicating better. Don’t let your ego get in the way of progress. Also, get active! Whether it’s trying adventure sports or a spontaneous weekend trip, physical activities will bring you joy and excitement.

This week, stand firm and confident in yourself. The more sure of you are, the more extraordinary experiences will come your way.

In love, create a space of kindness and open communication with your partner. A fun date will help deepen your connection.

Use symbolism to manifest your desires—charms or crystal pendants can anchor your intentions. Wear symbols of courage, beauty, or freedom to attract what you want.

This week, focus on where to direct your energy and talents. Not every path is meant for you, but some may require stepping out of your comfort zone for the right reasons.

In love, reflect on what makes a relationship truly worthwhile. How do you want to protect it and show up for your partner? Journaling can help clarify your thoughts. You have a unique gift for bringing truth to others. Use this to create positive communities and uplift those around you.

This week, focus on one activity that truly brings joy to your soul and make time for it at least three times. Even just half an hour will help you recharge in the best way.

In love, you'll learn more about yourself through your relationship. Dive deeper with meaningful conversations and ask thoughtful questions to better understand each other.

This week, reflect on your loyalties and what truly matters to you. Knowing your values will guide you toward the path that brings the greatest blessings. Don’t let social pressure steer you away from what resonates with your heart.

In love, especially if you’re in a new relationship, trust that things will unfold naturally. Don’t worry about others’ opinions or how your partner will be received. Act from a place of power and wisdom.

This week, and for the next six months, celebrate your achievements and close one chapter with pride. It’s also time to start planning for your future goals. With the Full Moon behind you, set your intentions high. Creating a vision board can help clarify what you want to achieve next.

In love, stay true to yourself and explore new possibilities. Try visiting different places and embrace your partner’s cultural interests. Understanding their upbringing and how it differs from yours will open up a world of experiences, even within the same culture.

Consider working with a shaman to align your chakras and find peace.