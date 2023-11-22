Full Moon in Gemini 2023: Here's how the Beaver Moon November will affect your zodiac sign

The November full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon, occurs on November 27 at 4:16 a.m. ET (1:16 a.m. PT) and at 2:46 p.m. IST, carrying significant energy for introspection and reassessment. This lunar phase symbolizes beavers' heightened activity as they prepare for the colder months ahead. The full moon, also called the Beaver Moon, rises above the Lincoln Memorial at sunset in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)(AP)

Full moons serve as a spotlight on our hidden aspects, allowing us to release what no longer serves our growth. Being ruled by the twin sign Gemini, known for its communicative and inquisitive nature, this Beaver Moon brings lively and curious energy. It encourages us to reflect on our hurried pace in life, acknowledging when we're moving too swiftly, possibly hindering our progress by trying to juggle too much simultaneously.

For detailed insights on how this lunar phase might impact you, consider both your sun and rising signs in this article. They can offer a more accurate understanding of its influence on your life.

Aries & Aries Rising:

For Aries, it's a time to rethink friendships. Look around and see who matters most. This full moon encourages you to redefine your idea of "chosen family." Your energy gets influenced by those closest to you. With this moon in Gemini, it's about chatting and connecting with people, and it's nudging you to take the lead. Plan fun events or bring friends together for cozy nights. Open your heart and home to those who mean a lot.

Taurus & Taurus Rising

The full moon in Gemini highlights your material possessions, income, and job. It urges you to ponder if everything is going smoothly or if a reevaluation is necessary. Feeling less enthusiastic about work sometimes is okay, but if you're entirely lacking purpose and passion, it might be time for a change. Creating and sticking to a budget that aligns with your long-term goals can be beneficial. Don't hesitate to critically assess your finances.

Gemini & Gemini Rising

This full moon encourages you to shine and release insecurities that hold you back. You're recognizing ways you've hindered your success or happiness, understanding that accepting yourself fully means embracing both your light and darkness. You're a multifaceted being deserving of acceptance in all aspects. Embrace imperfections and unfinished parts of yourself. It's your moment to confidently leap into the next life chapter and wholly embrace who you are.

Cancer & Cancer Rising

During full moons, you often feel a stronger impact, given that the moon is your planetary ruler. With this one in Gemini affecting your 12th house, it's time to rekindle your faith and optimism, believing in a brighter future. You're closing a crucial chapter and recognizing the ways you contributed to your past pain. Reflecting alone during this full moon allows you to release the past entirely and embrace living fully in the present. Your ability to turn challenges into badges of honour is impressive, but envision a life not defined by your past — that's even more remarkable!

Leo & Leo Rising

This full moon presents an exciting time for you! It offers an opportunity to connect with intriguing and inspiring people. Activating your 11th house of groups, community, hopes, and aspirations, prompts you to envision who you want to be in the world. Taking a small step toward that vision is encouraged. This moon acts like a "cheat code" for you to seize this chance. You'll notice signs of this dream becoming reality, such as a conversation, email, or a significant interaction. Collaborating with someone who wasn't ready before could lead you to the reality you've always hoped for.

Virgo & Virgo Rising

You're a force to be reckoned with, and others will finally recognize your talents! The full moon in Gemini is lighting up your 10th house, impacting your career, reputation, and long-term goals. This lunar event brings an extra boost of confidence, making the career opportunities you've desired more tangible. The gap between where you are and where you aim to be is closing, a clear sign that your hard work has paid off. People are noticing your skills and charm in a fresh light. You might get featured, land a promotion, collaborate with someone influential, or significantly enhance your reputation. Stay open to the best possible outcomes, Virgo!

Libra & Libra Rising

This full moon offers a chance to explore your belief systems about yourself, others, and the world. In your ninth house of travel, wisdom, and higher education, the Gemini full moon encourages you to step outside your everyday reality and gain wisdom from others' lived experiences. It's an opportunity to engage with causes you care about, consider studying for a career change, or simply learn more about life and yourself. Embracing knowledge reduces fear of the unknown. This time might involve travel or planning a trip to a new place. Rather than approaching this opportunity with stress, allow yourself to feel excited, reminding yourself that you deserve good

Scorpio & Scorpio Rising

The Gemini full moon is lighting up your eighth house, stirring up feelings about intimacy, endings, and the mysterious. It's time to break down barriers around your heart and let love in. Instead of playing mind games and creating barriers in your relationships, explore your fears and doubts about true closeness. By delving into your fears, past hurts, and negative beliefs, you pave the way for love to find you faster. Remember, where we resist the most is where we can heal the deepest.

Sagittarius & Sagittarius Rising

This full moon is sparking a shift from pessimism to passion for you. It's a moment to infuse love and romance into your life and reignite the fire in your heart. Whether you're in a relationship or flying solo, the opportunity for romance is present, but it requires you to open yourself up to it. Consider pampering yourself with a bubble bath, candles, soothing music, or self-massage. Embrace the magic in your daily experiences. Even small gestures like holding a door or chatting with a neighbour can bring positive changes to your life. Recognize the love and beauty that already surrounds you to invite more of it into your life.

Capricorn & Capricorn Rising

This Gemini full moon will urge you to tweak your daily routine and focus on your overall well-being. Expect unexpected changes that prompt you to prioritize your health, whether through better sleep, skincare changes, or finding a diet that resonates with your body. Recognize that you're your first priority now. Reevaluate your relationship with exercise, health, and self-care. It's not about perfection; it's about refining the process and listening to your body. Treating yourself with care and love sets a standard for how others treat you too.

Aquarius & Aquarius Rising

Under this Gemini full moon, your fifth house of romance, self-expression, and joy will shine. Embrace this time to redefine what truly brings you happiness and pleasure. This phase grants you permission to express your heart's desires confidently, both romantically and beyond. It's a period for exploring new hobbies or releasing old ones that no longer serve you. Whether it's learning a new language or trying karate instead of revisiting old pursuits, allow yourself to embrace the new and uncharted without fear of judgment.

Pisces & Pisces Rising

The Gemini full moon illuminates your fourth house, highlighting your connections with family and close friends. While your roots have shaped you, they don't dictate who you'll become. Release yourself from any familial restrictions and explore your identity beyond these confines. Honour your heritage but also dare to expand beyond the box that your family history might have confined you in. Blend your past and present selves to discover a balance. Embrace your journey, acknowledging that while you are who you are, you're also evolving into a truer version of yourself over time.