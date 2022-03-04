Gemini Daily Horoscope for March 04: Avoid unnecessary misunderstanding

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Be courageous when required and plan ahead with care. Following this mantra today will help you get through the day unscathed. Take all major and minor decisions wisely and patiently. Avoiding haste and thinking with a clear head with help you make prudent choices today. You are likely to be blessed with a lot of strength and will be able to solve tough problems easily only if you do not let your ego come in between. Think before you speak to avoid unnecessary misunderstanding and drama. This will ensure harmony reigns in your life. Those who reside in foreign countries may be granted the opportunity to return to their homeland. Those of you involved in legal matters over ancestral property will see some positive progress. Young children could face some difficulties on the academic front. They will need to work harder to achieve their goals.

Gemini Finance Today

You have to keep a watch on your expenses as some unexpected spending is likely to occur and this may upset your domestic budget. However, you will be able to handle routine expenses quite comfortably. Quick gains may not bring high returns, so plan your move well.

Gemini Family Today

Newly-wed couples can plan to extend their family and may soon get a visit from the stork. Your domestic life is likely to be filled with peace and harmony as you dessert your dominating and rigid behavior.

Gemini Career Today

Your creativity and innovative approach at the workplace are likely to show you in good light, which will help you gain favor in the near future. You may gain a position of authority today to take important decisions at the workplace. Be a just leader.

Gemini Health Today

Those of you looking to give up a bad habit are likely to succeed in maintaining a distance from the vice. It is time to shake off that lethargy and get back to your fitness routine. Results may be slow to show, but show they surely will with time.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to get better and today you may get to spend a memorable time together with your significant other, friends or family. Keep your speech in control so that your rigid behavior does not hamper your relationship with your spouse.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

