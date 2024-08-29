Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2024 predicts academic progress

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in morals Keep the love affair vibrant and energetic. Keep the professional life productive and creative. Avoid large-scale expenditure but health is good today. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 29, 2024: Keep the love affair vibrant and energetic.

Shower love on the partner today and this will also help you resolve the existing relationship issues. Professional success will bring in good returns. However, be careful while you handle wealth. Health is also good today.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship free from egos. You both must share emotions unconditionally. Understand each other well and always give respect to the feelings of the partner. Do not enforce your choices. Personal tastes should be considered while making crucial decisions. Single Gemini females can expect a proposal today at the classroom, office, or at a family function. Do not let a third person influence your relationship decisions as this can lead to turbulence.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments at the workspace as this may negatively impact your profile. New assignments may open doors toward career growth. Sound positive while in team meetings as this would also boost the confidence of your team members. Do not give up on criticism but take it positively. Those who are in the creative industry like authors, designers, and animation experts will earn more today. Entrepreneurs will sign new partnership deals and this will bring in more funds.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Take the steps to cut down expenditure. It is wise to avoid luxury shopping and investment in real estate. Though money will come in from different sources, your priority should be to save for the rainy day. Some students will need to pay the tuition fund at a foreign university. You will also win a legal dispute over an ancestral property which may bring in fortune. Additional funds will help businessmen and traders expand their businesses.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major medical crisis will be there. However, some senior males may have pain at joints and they should also be careful while boarding a bus or train. Skip the meal rich in oil and grease to replace it with a protein and nutrient-rich menu. Females need to be careful while working kitchen as minor burns may happen. Children may have digestion or skin-related issues today.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)