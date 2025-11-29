Gemini Horoscope Today for November 29, 2025: Those who have liver-related issues may require medical attention

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue smiling! Be expressive in your love life, and ensure you also take up new challenges at the workplace. Your commitment to finance will lead to prosperity in life. Gemini Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Continue showering affection on the partner. Your professional life will also be productive today. Prosperity will be at your side. However, health may develop complications.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Consider spending more time in love and ensure you resolve all the issues of the past. Be a patient listener and keep your lover in a good mood. Avoid delving into the past that may hurt the lover. Your parents may approve of the relationship. Some love affairs will see ego-related issues. Those who are new in a relationship must be careful to be more expressive. Married couples should avoid outside opinions and instead have proper discussions to keep the romance alive.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Be professional at the office, and your commitment will deliver positive results. Some IT and healthcare professionals will see a tight schedule. Those who are keen to switch jobs can put down the paper today and update the profile on a job portal. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Businessmen will be successful in launching a new product or a concept.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You are financially good today. No major financial dispute will happen today, and some old pending dues will also be cleared. Traders and entrepreneurs will have new partners who may pump in money, helping with further expansions today. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the real estate business. Pick the second part of the day to discuss and settle the property issues within the family.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Those who have liver-related issues may require medical attention. You should also carry a medical kit while travelling long distances. A throat or ear infection will impact the second impact of the day. Avoid alcohol for a day and do not drive late at night. Some seniors may also require medical help for sleep-related issues. Females may complain about skin infections.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

