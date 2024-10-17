Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024 predicts setbacks in business

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your attitude is crucial today Keep the lover happy and also strive to give the best results at work. You will find success in their financial life and their health is also good throughout the day. Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, October 17, 2024: Keep the lover happy and also strive to give the best results at work

Be patient in a relationship and show affection to your lover. Troubleshoot problems in the relationship to enjoy the life to full. At the job, you need to be highly focused today. Financial health is good today. Your health is also in good shape.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

There can be minor verbal fights in the relationship today which need to be avoided. Some couples may also indulge in blame games over irrelevant topics. Keep your lover happy and value the opinions of the partner. Marriage is on the card and you may also discuss the relationship with the parents. Some male natives will introduce the lover to the family to get the consent this evening. You may also plan a romantic dinner today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

There can be serious problems related to targets and commitments and you may be portrayed negatively in a team meeting. Be ready with the data to prove your side. Ensure you keep your egos in the back seat while handling team projects. Your discipline will impress the client. Entrepreneurs may suffer some setbacks today, especially when they deal with businesses related to healthcare, food, construction, machines, and automation. Students will find examinations easy today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Some financial woes may trouble you. Ensure you spend wisely and that no big amount is spent on luxury. You can choose shares and bonds as safe options for investment. However, ensure you have enough knowledge about them for better results. You may receive a financial loan today and some family friends or relatives may ask for financial assistance which you cannot refuse. Businessmen should be careful while making partnerships.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

Oral health is also a major factor you need to consider today. While you have a balanced diet, it is also important to skip aerated drinks and tobacco. Females will have digestion-related issues or migraine that may disrupt the day. Drink plenty of water and keep your mind fresh by staying in the company of people with a positive attitude.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)