 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts positive results | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts positive results

ByDr J.N Pandey
Sep 09, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for September 09, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be sincere today both at the office and in love.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your integrity speaks for you

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. Your attitude will work out at the office, especially during new professional assignments.
Be sincere today both at the office and in love. Consider new responsibilities at work that permit you to prove your professional mettle. Health is also good.

Be diplomatic in the love affair and keep the lover in good spirits. Your attitude will work out at the office, especially during new professional assignments. Financially, you will be good and your health will also be in good condition.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Your partner will shower affection on you. Keep a distance from the ex-lover as this can invite trouble in the relationship today. Some females will receive proposals. Gemini natives will get into casual office affairs which can lead to serious troubles in the future. Married females can expect to get pregnant today. Take the lover for a night drive where you may make the final call in the future. Value the relationship and this will have positive results.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

No major changes will happen on the job. You will do well while some co-workers may create issues to disrupt productivity. Focus on the target and keep office gossip in the back seat. Spend more time at the workstation. Some professionals will visit the client's office while those who look to switch the job will also find new opportunities. Government persons will also move today to new places. Those who are in the judiciary will be scrutinized while authors will have their work published.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

Be careful about the expenditure. Though money will come in, saving for the rainy day should be the priority. Put a cap on the expenditure today. Some females will inherit a part of the family property. Do not blindly trust anyone in financial affairs as a relative or even a friend can deceive you. Resolve the financial dispute with the sibling. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters for future expansions.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. You are free from even existing illness. However, those who have a history of cardiac illness must be careful while lifting heavy objects. Children should be careful while playing. Have proper attention to diet and skip any food that is rich in fat and oil.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On