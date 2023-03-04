Gemini Horoscope Today, March 4, 2023: Enjoy the joys of life

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21) It's a very usual day for Geminis today. Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you may feel quite comfortable in your body as your mind finally feels relaxed after a long holiday. It’s a good idea to think about joining an exercise regimen that keeps you busy. Financially things look quite promising. An overseas friend is likely to offer you a lucrative financial opportunity. It's a stress-free day at work. You may run into an old friend in your office and get things done easily because of his approach. Your family members may require your time and attention today as they yearn for your presence. It's a good time to spend some joyful moments with them. Things might take an ugly turn in your love life as misunderstandings escalate further. It's a good idea to take your partner somewhere and clear the doubts and suspicions.

Gemini Finance Today

You can expect to get all your payments today. Borrowed money is likely to come back to you with a double rate of interest. The stars have blessed you with a fortune this time and you may as well learn to take care of it. Thinking about investment and learning more about the financial market is the right choice today.

Gemini Family Today

You may be unconsciously avoiding your family for a long time. It's time to go back to them and receive their love and comfort. You might miss them and their advice today. It's quite wise to take some holidays and go back to your hometown to spend some quality time with loved ones.

Gemini Career Today

Things might work out quite well for you at work today. You're likely to master an important skill today. Learning the art of networking can take you places in the corporate ladder, making the most of your opportunities and Stradling wisely through this phase is recommended.

Gemini Health Today

Healthwise, there is nothing much to worry about today. Just following a healthy lifestyle and going for brisk walks is enough. Take one step at a time to reach your fitness goals. Remember to be patient and enjoy the entire process.

Gemini Love Life Today

You may have to deal with some difficult problems with your partner today. Those looking for love may get disappointed as their feelings are likely to be not reciprocated. Trusting the universe is the best you can do right now.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

