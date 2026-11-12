Gemini Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: Competitive success might follow your steady efforts today

A busy schedule and a colleague's demand will be settled through steady effort today. The morning will have a practical rhythm, with unfinished duties taking their place ahead of more interesting distractions. You will feel better engaged once there is a clear job in front of you. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your sixth house, bringing work and routine to the foreground, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your seventh house, making a partner or business contact central to the day. Your attention will shift from managing duties to considering another person's position. Watch whom you trust with unfinished plans: opponents may try to target your interests. An ordinary conversation will carry more significance once your attention turns toward shared decisions and dealings.
Gemini Love Horoscope Today
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Your partner will become a stronger presence in your thoughts as the day develops. A conversation about a shared concern will feel more important after the morning's duties have occupied you. You will want to hear how the situation looks from the other side, even if you remain absorbed in your own responsibilities. Ketu in Leo, your third house, brings detachment from repeated exchanges, making you less interested in keeping a conversation going simply for its own sake. A shorter, meaningful discussion will appeal. In family life, you will feel ready to leave a familiar debate alone once its useful point has been reached. Companionship will draw your attention even on a demanding day.
Gemini Career Horoscope Today
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Success in a competitive examination is likely. Preparation and steady application will matter, and you will find the day better suited to working through the task than dwelling on who else is competing. A colleague's requirement will add to the schedule, but consistent effort will settle it. The Sun, debilitated in Libra, your fifth house, puts seniors and self-respect into focus in study or creative work. You will be conscious of how an answer is judged and how confidently you can explain your thinking. A senior's position will matter in a work discussion, while students will be aware of the standard expected of them. Later, a business contact will become more relevant, shifting attention toward cooperation. Your own work will still provide the strongest basis for that conversation.
Gemini Money Horoscope Today
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Borrowing is likely to create repayment pressure, so a loan will carry more weight than its immediate convenience suggests. You will think about what an obligation would mean after today's need has passed. Money connected with a shared arrangement will also draw attention later, especially where another person's expectations are involved. The day favors keeping existing commitments in clear view. No fresh financial gain is promised, and the main money story concerns the burden attached to taking on more. A practical conversation about resources will feel more useful once you have worked through the day's immediate duties.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
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Borrowing is likely to create repayment pressure, so a loan will carry more weight than its immediate convenience suggests. You will think about what an obligation would mean after today's need has passed. Money connected with a shared arrangement will also draw attention later, especially where another person's expectations are involved. The day favors keeping existing commitments in clear view. No fresh financial gain is promised, and the main money story concerns the burden attached to taking on more. A practical conversation about resources will feel more useful once you have worked through the day's immediate duties.
Gemini Health Horoscope Today
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You may feel below your usual level of fitness, and a crowded schedule is likely to seem more tiring as a result. Ordinary work will ask for a manageable rhythm. Your attention will move outward later, toward a partner or contact, but your energy may still call for a gentler evening. Familiar routines will suit the day, particularly when too much conversation feels draining. A quiet pause between responsibilities will have appeal, and you will feel less inclined to fill every available interval with another task.
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Tip for the Day: Keep your plans private and give your strongest attention to the task underway.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com