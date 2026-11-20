Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Gemini Horoscope

Your superiors will support you and recognize your efforts today, bringing welcome reassurance about your place at work. Being taken seriously will matter, especially when family concerns are occupying another part of your mind. Your contribution will get noticed, and public-facing tasks will go well with the Moon in Pisces in your tenth house all day. This gives the working day a clear point of strength. You will feel more visible and more aware that your efforts have an audience. Professional recognition will be encouraging, though it will sit alongside a less satisfied mood about your children's behavior. Both feelings will have a place in the day.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

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Your spouse will be happy and content, giving your closest relationship a settled emotional tone. Affection at home will matter, particularly when you return from a day in which other people's opinions have carried weight. Venus in Virgo, your fourth house, is debilitated and brings affection and a wish for comfort, alongside an attraction to spending on domestic pleasures. You will want home to feel welcoming, even if one family matter remains on your mind. Your children's behavior will leave you unhappy, and that feeling will be distinct from the contentment in your marriage. A calm conversation will give you room to express the difference between those two concerns.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

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Businesspeople will plan expansion, looking beyond the present scale of their work and considering what a larger operation would involve. Today's promise concerns planning; the discussion itself will give ambition a practical focus. Support from superiors will make professional exchanges feel encouraging, and work involving direct contact with others is well placed. Students, however, may be slow today. A lesson will take longer to absorb, and the pace of study may feel less lively than the professional mood elsewhere in the day. Ketu in Leo, your third house, brings detachment from constant communication and a reduced desire to keep pushing your own point. That quieter approach will shape how you participate in discussions. One clearly explained contribution will suit you better than trying to remain involved in every exchange.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Additional income from other sources is possible, giving you something useful to consider beyond your usual earnings. This remains a possibility, so the day's financial confidence will come more from prospects than from treating extra money as already available. Expansion plans will also bring questions about what a larger business would require financially. The day favors thinking through those needs at the planning stage. At home, comfort will have a stronger pull, and a purchase intended to make domestic life more pleasant is likely to appeal. Keep the amount for household pleasures separate from money being considered for business growth. The two interests will both feel relevant today. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional income from other sources is possible, giving you something useful to consider beyond your usual earnings. This remains a possibility, so the day's financial confidence will come more from prospects than from treating extra money as already available. Expansion plans will also bring questions about what a larger business would require financially. The day favors thinking through those needs at the planning stage. At home, comfort will have a stronger pull, and a purchase intended to make domestic life more pleasant is likely to appeal. Keep the amount for household pleasures separate from money being considered for business growth. The two interests will both feel relevant today. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your child's well-being deserves attention today. Watch for changes in their usual level of comfort or activity, and respond calmly to any concern. Your own mood will move between professional satisfaction and parental unease, making the transition from work to home feel especially noticeable. A quiet domestic interval will give you time to settle into the family atmosphere. The contentment in your relationship will remain a welcome emotional support, even while you are dissatisfied with behavior elsewhere in the household. By evening, familiar comforts will have more appeal than another round of professional conversation.

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Tip for the Day: Accept professional encouragement and leave enough attention for your child's needs today.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)