Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Gemini Horoscope

Income will cover your expenditure, leaving business and earnings on an average footing today. A planned long journey will be cancelled, changing the shape of the day and the conversations around it. Rahu in Aquarius, your ninth house, stirs restlessness about distant plans and a sudden appetite for learning something beyond your usual interests. That curiosity will remain lively even when travel falls away. You will feel drawn towards a fresh subject or a different point of view. Friends will give the day a sociable setting, and their news will keep you engaged with what is happening around you. Watch the urge to press ahead with a house purchase today; that decision is better postponed.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

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Your love life is likely to improve, with affection finding an easier place in ordinary conversation. Venus in Libra, your fifth house and its own sign, brings warmth and pleasure, making shared time feel more inviting. You will be in the mood for a little enjoyment, even though the working day itself remains average. A friendly exchange may have room to become more personal. Those already in a relationship are likely to find companionship more comfortable. The day favours enjoying the connection already available, and your interest in the other person's world will give a conversation its gentle momentum.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

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A classmate will help you with your studies, providing the day's most definite opening for progress. Something that has been awkward to work through alone will become easier to discuss in company. Your curiosity will also stretch beyond the immediate lesson, making a new area of learning especially engaging. In business, the day will remain average, with enough activity to keep you occupied. Contacts will form part of the day's useful background, although the financial picture will stay steady. The cancelled long journey will bring a practical change to your schedule. Use the available study time for the subject on which a classmate can help. Learning will feel more companionable than solitary today.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Income will balance expenditure, so the day carries a sense of financial maintenance. Ordinary needs will absorb what comes in, and business earnings will remain average. Pleasure spending will have an appeal, particularly when it is connected with affection or an enjoyable outing. The house purchase belongs outside today's commitments. With the Moon in Aries in your eleventh house all day, income and friends share the foreground, bringing gatherings and a friend's good news. The social mood will make money conversations feel less isolated. Your finances will still follow the same basic pattern: enough coming in to meet what goes out, with little reason to expect an exceptional business day. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Income will balance expenditure, so the day carries a sense of financial maintenance. Ordinary needs will absorb what comes in, and business earnings will remain average. Pleasure spending will have an appeal, particularly when it is connected with affection or an enjoyable outing. The house purchase belongs outside today's commitments. With the Moon in Aries in your eleventh house all day, income and friends share the foreground, bringing gatherings and a friend's good news. The social mood will make money conversations feel less isolated. Your finances will still follow the same basic pattern: enough coming in to meet what goes out, with little reason to expect an exceptional business day. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Company will lift your mood, while the change to your travel plans may leave you mentally restless for a while. You will want something interesting to occupy the space the journey would have taken. A useful conversation or a period of study will fit that mood. The day's pleasure will come through connection, and a friend's good news will give you something cheerful to think about. Keep the revised schedule easy to manage. Once the cancellation has been absorbed, your attention will move towards the people and interests close at hand. The evening will carry more sociable energy than the average financial picture might suggest.

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Tip for the Day: Use the gap in your travel plans for studying with a classmate.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)