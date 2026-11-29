Gemini (May 21 – Jun 20)

Daily Prediction says,

Gemini Horoscope

You will feel courageous and may attempt something beyond your usual routine today. Even with a substantial workload already waiting, your willingness to take on an unfamiliar responsibility will remain strong. Saturn in Pisces, your tenth house, is retrograde, increasing professional accountability and making consistent performance particularly important. You will feel the weight of the responsibilities you accept, so careful execution will matter as much as confidence. A short journey is also possible, adding movement to an already active day. Your determination will help you approach challenges with greater conviction, although the final outcome will depend on how effectively you manage your work. Personal concerns may also compete with professional responsibilities for your attention.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

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A heated argument may create tension in your relationship with your spouse today. Be careful with your words, particularly when an ordinary disagreement begins to feel personal. The Moon in Cancer in your second house throughout the day places family conversations and shared meals at the centre of your attention. As a result, words exchanged at home may have a lasting emotional impact. You may become particularly sensitive to the tone of a conversation, even when the subject itself seems unimportant. Take a moment before responding to your partner. Keeping your reactions measured will help prevent a temporary disagreement from affecting the overall relationship.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

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Mercury in Libra, your fifth house, supports learning and clear communication, helping you express your ideas effectively. This is a favourable time to explain a subject, work through a difficult question or prepare a message that requires careful thought. You will feel attracted to tasks that allow you to move beyond familiar responsibilities. At work, professional accountability will remain high, so taking on a challenging assignment will require consistent attention and follow-through. Your efforts are likely to receive recognition when you demonstrate reliability. Students will benefit from giving additional attention to subjects that genuinely interest them. Setting aside uninterrupted time for your most demanding task will help you make meaningful progress.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

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{{^usCountry}} Your financial position is likely to remain average, with everyday expenses taking up more attention than any significant improvement in income. Food and household requirements may feature prominently in your spending decisions. A planned vehicle purchase should be postponed for now. You will have enough existing commitments to consider, particularly if a short journey becomes part of your schedule. Financial discussions within the family may feel particularly personal today. Although the day does not indicate an exceptional gain or major change in your financial position, it can help you understand household priorities more clearly. Keep your spending practical and avoid unnecessary commitments. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your financial position is likely to remain average, with everyday expenses taking up more attention than any significant improvement in income. Food and household requirements may feature prominently in your spending decisions. A planned vehicle purchase should be postponed for now. You will have enough existing commitments to consider, particularly if a short journey becomes part of your schedule. Financial discussions within the family may feel particularly personal today. Although the day does not indicate an exceptional gain or major change in your financial position, it can help you understand household priorities more clearly. Keep your spending practical and avoid unnecessary commitments. Gemini Health Horoscope Today {{/usCountry}}

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Your health will require a careful and balanced approach today, especially as demanding work and personal disagreements may consume your energy. Your enthusiasm for attempting something unusual could make you overlook the importance of slowing down. Maintaining a familiar routine will help you manage the day more comfortably. Meals and family conversations will also carry emotional significance. You may appreciate some quiet time after completing your responsibilities, particularly if a difficult exchange has left you feeling unsettled. Avoid allowing professional pressure to affect your personal well-being.

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Tip for the Day: Pause before responding to your spouse and keep your work schedule manageable.

Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan

(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)