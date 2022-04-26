Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 26

GEMINI (May 21- Jun 21)

Being represented by the image of a celestial twin sign, the Gemini sign has been blessed with the quality of being neutral and dual at the same time. If you are a Gemini born person then you must have the great skill of managing something crucial with your manipulation and convincing power. You are great with your strategies and analysis for a particular scenario and this is how you easily take good decisions, but initially you may appear confused and dual minded. Today, your focus shall stay unwavering and you might take a bold move most probably in your career sector which may bring about the desired changes in your profession very soon. Day can be relaxing and you may plan for a travel plan with friends.

Gemini Finance Today

Your banking transactions may stay fruitful and you can expect good returns in your real estate and property dealings if any. A friend may propose you with some new business idea use your intellect and then take it up.

Gemini Family Today

Your parents may remain worried about your hectic schedule these days and for the reason of not being able to find the time to spend with them. You may feel infuriated about the same. It is better to sit together and have a proper healthy family discussion on this.

Gemini Career Today

Don’t be judgmental on other people’s performance in your office. If you are a boss, be understanding and co operative of your new joiners and give them some time to comprehend the office culture. Students may get good marks academically.

Gemini Health Today

You are working hard to improve your body’s strength and flexibility and this has helped you to gain a leaner and fitter body. Don’t take this fitness for granted and instead stay motivated and committed on the right path.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your spouse is staying busy and heavily occupied from a long time. Give them the right break by booking a good vacation to some offbeat location. You both will like it and feel rejuvenated.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: White

