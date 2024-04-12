Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 12, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Remain extra careful about what you spend today. You will maintain good health by avoiding excesses of any kind. Your plans on the professional front are likely to prove effective and lead to success. Meeting your near and dear ones in a family gathering is indicated and will prove most enjoyable. This is a good time to plan a trip out of town to meet someone. This is the right opportunity for you to assert yourself on the social front.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Love Focus: You will get the opportunity to share your deepest feelings and emotions with your lover today.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

You are likely to enjoy the perks that come with your job. Your hard work and perseverance is finally going to pay rich dividends on the academic front. A task entrusted to you on the professional front will proceed smoothly. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. You are likely to spend time with someone today who understands you well. A sightseeing tour will prove both enjoyable and informative.

Love Focus: Nearness to someone at work may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Brown

Keep some time for yourself today, just to rejuvenate and refresh. You are likely to enjoy your heart out by persuading your near and dear ones for an outing. Career prospects of those in uniform look promising. Outstanding performance can be expected by some on the academic front. A profitable venture is likely to get you into big money. Spending time together at home with partner will give immense joy.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

Professionally you may get involved in an assignment which can have positive fallout on your career. Financial front looks promising and handsome returns on investments seem most likely. Meditation and things spiritual will remain topmost on your mind. Presence of family on the side of those embarking on something new will be reassuring. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. Something promised is likely to be achieved sooner than you expect.

Love Focus: An ex-flame may enter your life once again and make things interesting.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You are likely to be made in charge of an important event or project. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. Skillful handling of a delicate situation will help maintain domestic harmony. The advice of someone clued up financially will help in stabilising the monetary front. A place you have always wanted to visit will soon become a reality. Your initiative on the social front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Nothing can stop you from expressing your love for someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Your efforts will help you complete a project much before schedule at work. A windfall can be expected by some through a property deal. A journey to a distant place will prove most exciting and informative. This is an excellent day when you can expect smooth sailing on all fronts. Kids keep you engaged and make life joyful. Remaining regular in your workouts will help you maintain good health. Expect to have a good time on the social front.

Love Focus: You are likely to make special efforts to make your romantic evening a success.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Your good communication and man management skills are likely to come in handy today, as you make the right moves for clinching a lucrative deal. Focus and determination can find you making changes on the domestic front that you had been contemplating. This is a good day for you. Money comes from unexpected sources and helps you in going ahead with a much-awaited purchase or a plan.

Love Focus: Someone you like is likely to respond positively and help you realise your romantic aspirations.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Your image on the social front is set to rise as you begin to win friends and influence people. Professionally, you are likely to remain a step ahead of your competitors. You will be more focused on whatever you delve into as you have resolved to make assertiveness a part of your personality. An exciting trip may beckon some. You will enjoy good health as you become more and more conscious of your fitness. You will add to your wealth and make life more luxurious.

Love Focus: The lover is likely to support you in rekindling your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Getting something big organised at work may get you involved. Those in a touring job may be kept more busy than usual. You may soon plan a short vacation with your near and dear ones. Purchasing a new property or refurbishing an old one is on the cards for some. Outside support is likely for some homemakers and will help lighten the workload. Your health consciousness will keep you hale and hearty.

Love Focus: Spending time with a lover is likely to prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Orange

Work piling up on the professional front may be tackled today. On the academic front, you are likely to get the option you are keen on. You may join a gym or take special classes to come back in shape. Family may expect something from you, so become aware of it. Additional workload that has fallen on your shoulders will be handled most efficiently. You are likely to settle down into a new routine and find yourself more energetic.

Love Focus: Spending time with your beloved and exchanging sweet nothings will prove most rewarding.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Travel will be most enjoyable, especially for those undertaking a long journey. Shifting to a better accommodation is on the cards for some. Something positive is likely to happen on the professional front. Great opportunities will be on offer for those looking for a suitable job. Getting enrolled for higher studies may mark a watershed in your progress on the academic front. Some changes on the home front will be most welcome.

Love Focus: If you are romantically inclined, love is just around the corner!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Red

This is your day, when you excel professionally and impress everyone around. Those looking for a job change may hear of lucrative options. Work upon consolidating your financial front by wise investments and saving. Listening to the advice of parent or spouse will prove most beneficial. You will manage to keep yourself in perfect health. Religious activities may hold special interest for you.

Love Focus: Steps may be taken to make love life more exciting.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron