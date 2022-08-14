Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 14, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Financial health is set to improve. Doctors, engineers and other professionals are set to face a hard day. A home remedy will come in handy. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go ahead. Good planning will see some setting out on an overseas journey. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. A good break can be expected by some on the academic front. Read More

Love Focus: Those in love will find the day most fulfilling.Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

An excellent day is foreseen for financial deals and monetary transactions. You will succeed in making things on the work front move at your pace. Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. An angry family member will need to be pacified by doing his or her bidding. This is a favorable day to seal a property deal. Read More

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to come out the winner in a financial deal. Your initiative on the health front will pay rich dividends. Be careful of rivals at work, as they may colour the mind of superiors against you. A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers. Travel to a distant place is foreseen for some. Read More

Love Focus: Your love life promises to be immensely satisfying.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will manage to think up better ways to make money. An overseas deal promises to bring some great opportunities. Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle. Pending work on the home front may keep you occupied. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results. Read More

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

LEO (Jul- 23-Aug 23)

You will be able to raise finances for buying something essential. It is celebration time for those hoping for a prized posting or appointment. Fatigue and tiredness can plague some. Moodiness of lover threatens to spoil a romantic evening out. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Some of you may plan to build a house or buy property shortly. Someone’s support on the academic front will prove indispensable. Read More

Love Focus: Moodiness of lover threatens to spoil a romantic evening out. Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Curbing wasteful expenditure may become important at this juncture. Those new on the job may find some opposition from others. Eating right will keep all your systems on the go. This is the time to do your bit on the family front to win appreciation. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. A property matter you had been worried about will be amicably settled. Read More

Love Focus: You may feel romantic today, so lay out a candlelight dinner for the one you love!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Expect the financial situation to remain strong. Your tact and persuasiveness may prove a big strength on the professional front. Mentally stressed are likely to take up yoga or meditation. You will be able to benefit some family youngster by your experience and contacts. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. Read More

Love Focus: Your romantic moves will be fully reciprocated by partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Professionals will be able to give their best by tackling interruptions effectively. Exercises will help to get you back into shape. Ups and downs in fortune are indicated for those playing the stocks. You can feel both proud and anxious about the profession of a family youngster. Those travelling to a distant place will find the going smooth and comfortable. Read More

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial stability is assured, as you go on a saving spree. A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. This is a good day to pursue matters pertaining to health. Homemakers may feel tied to the home and yearn for a change. This is not the day to travel long distance. Those wanting to rent out their premises are likely to find an ideal party. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead. Read More

Love Focus: Love birds can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A loan given to someone will be promptly returned. Chance of a pat on the back can be expected on the professional front. You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. You will be able to pacify a family elder, who is upset on someone. Stay clear of arguments, especially while travelling. Today’s the day for those thinking of buying or selling property. Read More

Love Focus: Closeness to someone is likely to put ideas of the romantic kind in your head!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Handsome financial gains can be expected by some. Your eye for detail may become your prized possession at work. You will maintain a strict dietary control. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. Some tiff with a neighbour cannot be ruled out for some. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Read More

Love Focus: Attending a function can pave the way for long-term romance.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financial uncertainty is likely to dissipate soon for some. Picking up odd jobs is likely to beef up your main earning. A home remedy is likely to take you towards total health. Homemakers may find resetting the house tedious and may get tired doing so. A journey to a distant place can get you all excited. A property decision may prove unfavourable. A child may make you proud by his or her achievements. Read More

Love Focus: Love may beckon, but you will be able to retain your focus.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

