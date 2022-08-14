Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 14, 2022: You must know your true worth!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Pisces natives will benefit by being confident and proactive today. Nothing is impossible as long as there is a will to overcome it in you. You must know your true worth! Stop being hesitant and grab the opportunity that comes your way. It is time to save money for emergent needs because it is always easier to spend than save it. Bottling up your feelings and pressure within will complicate your problems on the family front. Better to share them with other members to find a solution. Try to have an earnest and open conversation to improve the situation. Don’t shift from your rental house, it’s not the right time to shift on your property. Approval for a commercial real estate loan can be tricky and tiring. Plan your budget first, and then try for a property. Avoid solely depending on others' assurances to achieve personal goals. Travel entertainment and socializing would be top on your agenda today. Travel abroad is possible but don’t run short of cash.

Pisces Finance Today: Aquarius natives should avoid risking the loss of capital at all costs today. Stay away from new ventures and risks on the financial front. Avoid committing if you are not sure of honouring it. The monetary position is likely to start to improve shortly.

Pisces Family Today: Aquarius natives are likely to face some setbacks on the family front. Chances are that your efforts are likely to fail to bring desired results. However, instead of disappointing me, let it motivate me to work harder. Positive thinking would help in improving relations with others.

Pisces Career Today: You enjoy the synergy of teamwork on the professional front and succeed in completing the important project on time. Your technical skills are likely to help in navigating the competitive professional front.

Pisces Health Today: You are likely to meet a spiritual guru who may help you to channelize anger into creative work. Yoga would greatly help in maintaining a healthy life. It is advised that you should work on building a proper, consistent schedule for your day.

Pisces Love Life Today: Lovers will excessively be considerate towards family feelings and win the heart of all members. Your charm allows you to be bold and attractive. You may succeed in getting attention from someone you like secretly.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

