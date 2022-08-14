Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for August 14, 2022: The day begins on a bright note

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) The day begins on a bright note with much happiness at both work and home for Sagittarius natives. The day may bring promising developments on the career front. This could be in the form of a new job offer or you may be shortlisted for a prestigious overseas assignment. You are likely to enjoy harmonious relations with family and friends. Your investment plans are likely to be at full boom and you might succeed in them. Businessmen could see additional investments being made in new prospects which will pay off in the long run. Those venturing out will need to cross-check the destination properly to avoid disappointment during your holiday. Some of you are likely to start new construction work and complete it on time. Keeping a firm control over the tongue in the friend circle would benefit Sagittarius natives. You can make an enormous difference if you spare some time for noble causes.

Sagittarius Finance Today: You will handle financial matters with your usual aplomb today and should consider different types of investments. Choose savings schemes which have high return potential. This help may you add to your wealth. A long-awaited financial deal could materialize unexpectedly today.

Sagittarius Family Today: Domestic matters will keep you occupied and spending time with family members will lighten up your mood. Take time for shared activities – they will give you great pleasure. Your children will perform well in academics.

Sagittarius Career Today: Your excellently written and oral communication skills are likely to save you from an embarrassing professional situation. A new career opportunity will knock on your door in the initial part of the day. Sagittarius natives awaiting transfer news may get lucky today.

Sagittarius Health Today: Enjoying the medication programme helps in maintaining enthusiasm in life. Regular exercise will not only keep you fit but also rejuvenate your mental health. Elderly persons will be successful in avoiding stress.

Sagittarius Love Life Today: If single, there could be a positive development on the marriage front. For those married, your spouse will remain cooperative and support your decisions. Romantic memories are likely to keep Sagittarius natives happily engaged today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

