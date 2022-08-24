Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 24, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. Delegating tasks will become essential, if you want to meet the deadline. Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health. Your standing on the family front is likely to receive a boost. Travel, but without an unwilling passenger! You will be able to achieve much more than expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Those seeking love may feel blessed, as they are about to realize their dreams!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. This is the time to enjoy the fruits of labor. Irregular workouts may tell upon your health. Someone in the family is likely to raise your prestige. Those looking for a convenient place to stay will be able to find one. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind. Someone may expect a helping hand from you on the social front.

Love Focus: You can get cross with lover for not keeping a promise.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You derive immense satisfaction in doing your thing. Self-motivation is your key to total fitness. Some of you can find the coffers empty due to faulty budgeting. Tranquility prevails on the home front and will allow you to let your hair down. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovers are likely to achieve a good understanding with each other.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Certain good options on the business front can be expected. Avoid fat-rich foods to remain healthy. Get-togethers and parties may keep you happily occupied on the family front. Some of you are likely to travel out of town. Guidance of seniors may prove a boon for those facing tough times on the academic front. Philanthropy may be topmost on your mind.

Love Focus: Put your tongue on the leash, especially on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Some of you can find your financial situation stabilising. Good performance will find some enter a higher salary bracket. Those feeling down will recover and become healthy again. You are likely to take all those steps that bring happiness into your home. Fun seekers are certain to undertake a leisure trip to someplace exciting. You will be able to keep a stressful situation at bay. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to pour cold water on your romantic mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Conserving money can become your prime concern. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to impress those who matter. Those ailing are likely to be on the road to recovery. You may not be able to give time to the home front. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is on the cards for some. Those planning to buy a vehicle or property may encounter some hurdles in raising a loan. Help from a stranger may save you from a tight spot.

Love Focus: Love works as an antidote to everyday tensions.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Financial condition is set to improve for some as profits accrue. You are likely to face the brunt of a superior’s bad mood. Health remains excellent, as you take all the measures to remain fit. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. A business trip is likely to prove fruitful. Success is foretold for students appearing in interviews. You will be able to relax and let your hair down today.

Love Focus: Bedroom eyes of partner will be cue enough to take your romance to the next level!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good profits are foreseen for middlemen and retailers. Those studying appearing for interviews will find their old confidence return. A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health. A marriage or birth is likely to bring happiness at home. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well.

Love Focus: A changed programme can prevent you from meeting lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those worried about their financial situation can rest easy. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Lethargy can let you down badly at work. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. Taking a short break out of town with someone close will prove most exciting. Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. Your popularity on the social front is set to rise.

Love Focus: You longing for lover today will be fully rewarded.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those in business are likely to win a lucrative deal. Concerted efforts may be able to get rid of an ailment. More wait is foreseen for those expecting an increment. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Travelling by road to a distant place can pose problems. Some of you may become proud possessors of property soon by paying the final amount. This is a fantastic time for you on the professional and academic fronts.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can make you suspicious.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Following advice of someone close is likely to make your money grow. A trying time is foreseen for those connected with the media. Health will remain good and keep you alert and energetic today. A family dispute will get amicably resolved. You can waste a lot of time in commuting today. Expect some hurdles on the academic front, but they will not be insurmountable. A social function or event is in the offing and will be great fun.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. You can drag your feet on an unfinished task on the professional front. Selective eating will keep you fit as a fiddle. You may have to handle a family member under depression. New fields will interest you on the academic front, but will need your complete focus. Your social image is likely to get a boost.

Love Focus: You will take steps to make your love life exciting.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

