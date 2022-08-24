Libra Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2022: Solo trip on cards

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23) Libra natives’ day will be good as their health may benefit from the happy and positive mental attitude that they possess. You have a fun-loving person and this reflects in your personality. Today, you will realise the importance of being happy and calm. This may keep you energised throughout the day. Your finances will be good and you may benefit from an old investment. However, Libra natives are advised to concentrate more on saving and avoid splurging on unnecessary luxury items. You have been longing to spend a good quality time with your family members. Today, you will get time to spend with your family. This happy time will likely have a direct impact on your love life. Things will be a bit difficult as far as your love life is concerned. Libra natives are advised to handle things more maturely and rediscover their relationship. You love adventure and planning a solo trip is on the cards. You are expected to benefit from ancestral property. Things might a bit difficult at work, but your hard work and dedication at work will most likely be rewarded by your seniors.

Libra Finance Today On the economic front, now is a good time to expand and grow for Libra natives. There’s a chance you’ll be able to pay off your old debts. You are likely to get additional income from a property, which could result in significant profits.

Libra Family Today On the domestic front, Libra natives are advised to consider spending more time with loved ones. This quality time will most likely elevate their mood. Today you feel a new positive vibe among the family members. You must spend more time with the elder members of your family to make them feel special.

Libra Career Today On the professional front, Libra natives need to be extra alert. Don’t take things for granted. Your dedication and hard work will help you in winning hearts at your workplace. You must take the initiative and put forth your ideas. Those who are in the trading sector will realise the importance of teamwork today. You will notice how important your team is to you.

Libra Health Today Libra natives will most likely have a great day as they will be more energetic and fresh. Most probably, you will be in good emotional and physical shape. You have taken good care of your emotional well-being and this positivity will be reflected in all your activities throughout the day. You can just relax and enjoy today.

Libra Love Life Today Libra natives can enjoy the day with their spouses or partner. You can expect surprises from your partner. The stars are in your favour and you can take your important decisions today and disclose your relationship to your family. You can expect a positive response from them.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

