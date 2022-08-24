Aries Daily Horoscope for August 24, 2022: A healthy and happy day for you

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Aries can look forward to a healthy and happy day. Things will be great with your health and most likely you will feel energetic today. You are a fun-loving person and you have always loved enjoying each day as it comes. Your long-term planning in the past will yield you will good results and so you may be happy with the way things are developing. Things are expected to be joyful in the family for Aries. You will be driven to spend more time with children at home as it may be beneficial for their development. If you are planning to tie the knot, you will most likely find the situation all in their favour. Don’t postpone a family vacation as now the time is correct to plan a trip to a rural pocket with your loved ones. Most probably, things will be great in terms of property dealings as matters related to ancestral property may be sorted out in Aries natives’ favour. You always believe in teamwork but things might be a bit difficult at your work. However, you must not let this affect your productivity today. You have been creating a good harmonious atmosphere at work and today you must defy all odds to make things work in your favour at work.

Aries Finance Today Aries natives are expected to have a good day on the economic front. Most likely, you will be satisfied to see your bank balance following an extra source of earning. You must not get overconfident and focus on your savings. You can consider buying a new investment policy after consultation with experts.

Aries Family Today On the domestic front, Aries natives will most likely have a happy and content day. You will enjoy the day with the younger members of the family. You can plan a surprise for your siblings and make your bond of love even stronger. You are advised to keep all worries aside and enjoy the day with your family.

Aries Career Today You are advised not to take any hasty decisions. Consult a senior before taking up new responsibilities at work. Try and create a positive working atmosphere that will help in increasing your productivity. Aries natives’ dedication will help them win all battles ahead.

Aries Health Today Aries natives will most likely see positive results in their well-being today. To have a great and healthy day, you start your day with a long walk in the fresh air. You must not neglect your mental health. Maintaining a good and healthy routine will benefit your mental well-being. You are advised to continue your healthy daily routine.

Aries Love Life Today Things will most likely be in your favour if you are planning to tie the knot. Aries natives are advised to discuss the idea with their partners. Enjoy the day by making it special for our partner when you discuss your marriage plans. A romantic lunch or dinner date will make decision-making much easier.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

