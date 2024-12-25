All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 25, 2024.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Those unwell for a long time may experience an unexpected improvement. Financial opportunities may soon appear. You will strive to create peace and harmony at home. Travelers can look forward to a smooth journey. An outdoor event might happily involve you. You may start winning over influential people.

Love Focus: Your love life may look promising as you connect with your partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Efforts to lose weight may exceed your expectations. Wealth might come through a lucrative venture or inheritance. Family members will support you, so reciprocate kindly. A past issue may be resolved amicably. Those setting out on a long journey should take all precautions. All round praise is in store for you on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance may pull you toward a thrilling adventure.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your health remains steady, and your mind is at peace. You may have the funds for a major investment. Shopkeepers might attract more clients. Family life will be peaceful and undisturbed. An exciting trip could bring new experiences. Beware of neighbourhood gossip. Acquiring furniture or some appliance is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A partner may want exclusive time, so enjoy it.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A guest’s arrival could disrupt your daily routine. Clear negativity from your mind to enjoy the day. Family advice may benefit you. Some retailers may struggle with declining customers. Financial gains could be around the corner. Good health will keep you positive. You are likely to be much sought after on the social front.

Love Focus: A lover may plan something special for you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Street food may not suit you, so be cautious. Avoid lending money now. Domestic happiness may need a new outlook. Traveling alone could feel tiresome. Social desires may remain unfulfilled. Some may find peace in spirituality. Freelancers are likely to find a well paying assignment soon. Positive feelings will keep you in an upbeat mood all throughout the day.

Love Focus: Being with your partner may bring comfort.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Offering help to someone in need will be appreciated. Good networking could open doors. Some may travel in a new vehicle. Family life will bring joy and satisfaction. The market favors retailers looking to increase earnings. Fitness progress will be fulfilling. You can be on the forefront of a social cause that you are much passionate about.

Love Focus: Cupid might strike those seeking love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Decide carefully before jumping to conclusions in a rush. Staying alongside a successful person may satisfy you. Something unique and interesting may unfold at home. Travel will help you unwind. Social recognition might come your way. Changing your attitude about a person will be for your own good. Some of you may resume your daily dose of exercises to become fit and energetic.

Love Focus: A special evening with your partner is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Sticking to a workout routine will keep you healthy. Don’t let a small cash shortage ruin your plans. You may engage in a constructive activity at home. Lonely feelings may be lifted by positive events. Adopt a forgiving attitude for peace. A journey is likely to take you down the memory lane. Investing in people is likely to bring you onto the social centre stage.

Love Focus: You might enjoy romance and surprise your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Joining a health spa can enhance your well-being. Finances remain steady with chances of additional income. Family will support relocation plans. You may travel happily with loved ones. An unfinished task may be completed. Negotiating skills may shine. You may be tasked to organise something on the social front.

Love Focus: Initiating romance promises bliss.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Good diet and exercise will improve your life. Work frugality keeps finances steady. Good news may uplift the family atmosphere. Business trips might yield success. A celebration is on the cards and may find you in the thick of organising a feast. Handling someone firmly may be necessary. A spiritual person can have a positive influence on you.

Love Focus: Romantic vibes may lead to joyful moments.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Beige

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A therapy might boost your health. Past investments may yield good returns. You may become a trusted confidant of someone. Family plans will bring excitement. A fun trip with friends may be ahead. Chances of meeting someone who understands you look bright. On the social front, you get your thrills by showing off to people you want to impress.

Love Focus: Recent romantic developments bring joy.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Changes made in lifestyle are likely to contribute towards good health. A promise may need fulfilling. An awaited payment might be received. You could travel internationally. Planning a big event may be on your mind. Achieving your desires will bring satisfaction. You will need to spend more time on something to make it a success

Love Focus: Love is in the air—embrace it!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow