All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 26, 2024. (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A balanced routine of diet and workouts will keep you energized. A pay raise is expected, especially for those in government roles. Your spouse may react negatively to your advice on self-improvement. Some might consider purchasing pre-owned items. A tour package may fall short of expectations. Through effort and luck, certain students may excel in exams.

Love Focus: Feelings for someone special could deepen.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may start a new fitness routine to regain your shape. Financial worries may linger in your mind. Your skills could open up great opportunities at work. Extended work hours may limit family time, but you may make amends. Take precautions during long-distance road travel. You don’t have to be subservient to show that you care.

Love Focus: Romance will bring you great joy today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may make sound financial choices. Your work performance will likely impress your bosses. A change in surroundings will boost both physical and mental health. Avoid letting a trivial issue disturb home harmony. Adventure activities will bring excitement! Changing your attitude about someone or something will be for your own good.

Love Focus: Reconciliation with your partner may not happen soon.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A new diet and fitness routine will bring health benefits. Financially, someone may try to mislead you. Job seekers are likely to find well-paying positions. Family life will be peaceful but may need some thrill. Long trips may be challenging. Students are likely to focus better by enhancing their study environment.

Love Focus: Your partner will find new ways to please you romantically.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A healthier lifestyle will benefit those trying to get fit. Reviewing investments may be necessary for some. Work pressures may lead you to desire a relaxed setting. A family elder will appreciate your support. A tour to an exotic place will bring joy. You will be confident enough to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Some efforts may be needed to strengthen the romantic bond.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your financial situation is set to improve as profits increase. You may succeed in a competition that once intimidated you. Fitness enthusiasts will benefit from a new workout. A family gathering might not be as enjoyable as expected. You may be swayed into doing something unwise. Those in a new environment won’t take long in finding their feet.

Love Focus: You may make the right moves toward your loved one.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Strict budgeting will keep your finances stable. Progress at work may feel slow and frustrating. Family support will motivate you to move forward. Some may soon acquire a new home. Dedication will help you complete tasks swiftly. You are likely to remain regular in your workouts and retain perfect health. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short.

Love Focus: Small gestures will be deeply appreciated in romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Beige

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your mediation skills make you valuable at work. Promotions are likely for uniformed or private-sector employees. Maintaining your fitness efforts will yield good results. Peace at home may require intentional effort. Those awaiting exam results are likely to pass with distinction. You can plan to travel out of station on someone’s invitation.

Love Focus: Be mindful of words to avoid annoying your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Saffron



SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Helping someone with their fitness journey is possible. Be cautious about lending money as it may not be returned. Expanding social circles could fulfil companionship desires. Overseas travellers will enjoy close connections’ hospitality. Recent graduates may pursue advanced studies. Someone may feel benevolent towards you and give some good professional tips.

Love Focus: Your partner might be in a complaining mood, so listen with patience.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those feeling unwell are likely to recover. A promising investment opportunity may come your way. At work, poorly presented ideas could be dismissed. Someone’s return may prompt celebration. Some may travel abroad for work purposes. Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some. You perform brilliantly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Avoid yielding to emotional persuasion from your partner, but stay gentle.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Some may travel overseas for work. Savings will allow you to buy something you have long desired. A work project may need outside help. Exciting events are likely at home. Students will feel relieved and optimistic about their performance. You are likely to remain fit and healthy through your own efforts. Property and other assets may be put up for sale by some.

Love Focus: Romance looks lively with shared activities.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone may motivate you to shake a leg to remain in shape. Paying off debts may seem difficult but manageable. A lucrative job opportunity could soon materialize. Parents will be especially supportive of your efforts. Property deals may start emerging. Students studying abroad will find the journey smooth. You are likely to sidestep a major responsibility simply by your convincing talk.

Love Focus: Your lover may feel slighted if ignored in their interests.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White