Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 6, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Alternative treatments might effectively cure your health issue. The money you lent will be repaid promptly. Government employees may secure a desired position. Someone’s rude behavior at home might anger you. You may join friends on an adventurous trip. A property could be transferred to your name.

Love Focus: Despite some initial conflict, romance brings happiness today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Today, buying a new vehicle is possible for some. Success at work is guaranteed, but you will need to maintain it. Health advice will guide you to perfect wellness. You may enjoy a peaceful time at home alone. A countryside drive could be refreshing. Property dealers may earn substantial profits. You might strive to excel academically.

Love Focus: Expect some challenges in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Unexpected financial help is likely to come your way. A great job offer may present itself. You may find a lasting cure for a health issue. Today, those away from home will reconnect with loved ones. Driving to an exotic location will be thrilling. Academic performance is likely to improve.

Love Focus: Major disagreements may arise with your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Your health remains good. Profits will come through smart investments. You might receive an anticipated raise or bonus. Encouraging a younger family member will help them excel. A new purchase may distract you from more important matters. Starting early makes a long trip easier. You’ll successfully resolve academic issues.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a rewarding romantic life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A bet may bring you significant financial gain. Work will progress favorably today. Health advice will benefit those aiming for physical fitness. You might be eager to prove yourself at home. A chance to travel to a unique destination may arise. Selling property could fetch the desired price. Academic life appears to remain relaxed.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you catch the attention of your secret love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Professionals will find today financially promising. You may feel mentally preoccupied. Your earnings could increase as you double your business efforts. A family member’s bad mood may create tension at home. Traveling by road will be smooth. Some might acquire property in the form of a plot or apartment.

Love Focus: A flickering romance may grow stronger.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may be in a position to purchase something expensive. Some may embrace healthy eating habits. You could take on improving a family member's situation. Traveling to a tourist spot will be enjoyable. A great bargain on a significant household item may be secured. Joining a study group is a good academic move.

Love Focus: You may spend fulfilling moments with your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Health issues are likely to improve. The desire to travel may take over. Helpful advice may positively influence a wayward family member. You could invite someone you connect with for a meal or outing. Some might acquire property like a plot or apartment. An opportunity for overseas study could finally materialize.

Love Focus: Your dominating nature may strain your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Entrepreneurs may see promising growth. A home remedy could help alleviate a minor ailment. A potential deal may not bring as much profit as expected. Family pride may grow due to your achievements. Travel will bring multiple benefits. Selling property may get a good response.

Love Focus: Your efforts will significantly enhance your love life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financially, things will start improving. A professional rival might challenge you at work. Lifestyle changes will boost your health. You’ll enjoy spending time with a young family member. A planned long journey will be smooth and enjoyable. Your residence could undergo renovation.

Love Focus: Your partner may do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Wise decisions will help you save money. A favorable work decision will boost your career. Someone may encourage you to improve your health. Those in a joint family may consider moving out. Traveling north could bring good fortune. Interest in real estate may grow as finances improve.

Love Focus: Couples might start making long-term plans together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Financially, the day promises substantial profits. Your career may flourish as you impress your bosses. Lack of physical activity may affect your health. You might reconnect with extended family after a long time. A trip to visit someone dear could be fulfilling. You may bond well with a new acquaintance.

Love Focus: Being mentally distracted may impact your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink