All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 11, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

Don’t put all your eggs in one basket on the financial front. You may get a chance to take up something new on the academic front. A spot of good luck at work is in store for you today and is likely to boost your career prospects. Be meticulous in planning a vacation to enjoy it without hitches. Self-discipline is important if you want to enjoy perfect health.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails, so plan an evening out with partner.

Lucky No.: 4

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

It is better to let things be as they are at this juncture, rather than disturb them. You are likely to hold your own in a competitive situation. Performance at work will remain above par. The antics of a family youngster may annoy you, but little you can do about it. Following the advice of experts will help you in attaining total fitness. Assisting someone you do not know will be a step towards expanding your social sphere.

Love Focus: Chances of catching the eye of the one you admire can only happen if you make your presence felt.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

You will need to learn to live with situations that are not of your own making. Those with a medical history need to take all precautions. Sort out all issues pertaining to money to the satisfaction of all concerned, if you don’t want disgruntled people on your hands. Improvement in your academic performance is foreseen. This is a good time to apply for a plot or flat, as stars appear to be brightening on the property front.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy the attention of lover today.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Previous arrears may materialise and make you financially stronger. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Extra workload may poach on your personal time, but little you can do about it. Registering a property in your name is possible. An anticipated journey may keep you in an excited state. You will make efforts to raise the quality of your life by turning spiritual.

Love Focus: You are likely to derive immense fulfillment on the romantic front by spending quality time today with the one you love.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (July 23-August 23)

There is a good chance of getting invited to a party today. You will need to gain mastery in a new field at work to make your mark. An activity at home may keep you totally engrossed and entertained. Finances will pose no problems and you must give a thought to the needy, simply because you can afford it! A social gathering may have you on the centre stage.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those who seek love.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Getting an approval that you had been seeking so desperately may become your big achievement. Good earning will make you think of innovative ways to invest or to realise your dreams. Regular workouts will keep you in shape. Setting out on a vacation is likely for some. An old property may bring you into big money. You are likely to meet someone who will help you out in your current venture.

Love Focus: Newlyweds or those newly in love are likely to spend the day in total bliss.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

Your desire for job satisfaction in your present occupation may make you look elsewhere. Developments on the personal front remain favourable. You will succeed in adhering to a tough fitness regime. There is much happening on the family front and you will be a part of every event! Going out together to someplace happening cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Steady income from savings may come in handy soon. A piece of good news is likely to bring cheer to the academic front. Preparing the home for someone’s welcome may be topmost on your mind. It is better to put efforts in improving your professional profile by getting a few more qualifications, so find time for it. A trying time is foreseen for those connected with the media.

Love Focus: It will be important to be sensitive to the feelings of the one you love.

Lucky No.: 15

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Good health will make you feel more alert and energetic today. Monetary gains accrue and keep you in a buoyant mood. Start early, if you don’t want to get held up in a journey by road. You are likely to achieve much today on the professional front. Family will be supportive of your ideas and extend all the necessary help. A shopping spree is on the cards, as you are in mood to splurge today.

Love Focus: Meeting a like-minded person from the opposite camp is possible.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

Gaining popularity in your social circle will not be too difficult. You enjoy a most fulfilling marital life. You manage to keep good health by regular exercising and eating right. Financial security is assured and will bring happiness on the domestic front. An exciting challenge is in store for some on the professional front. Making plans for a trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some and promises lots of fun.

Love Focus: Those romantically linked will need to spend some more time together.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

A function or a show promises to bring you into the limelight, so make the most of it. Those travelling abroad are assured of a memorable experience. Your suspicions about someone close will be unfounded and this may come as a big relief to you. A fruitful day is foreseen on the academic front. Make things easier for yourself at work by delegating the less important work to subordinates.

Love Focus: Getting a surprise gift from someone close is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky No.: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Joining the group of health-conscious friends is possible and promises to keep you hale and hearty. Be clear of your priorities at work, so do not take up anything that is unimportant and waste time. You derive much pleasure from meeting and interacting with people today. Strict self-discipline in spending will keep your financial plans on the track. You may get the opportunity of visiting a distant relative soon and have fun time.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

