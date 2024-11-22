Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 22, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign. (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may play a crucial role in a younger family member’s success. Plans for an outing are in the pipeline. Property news looks promising. Social recognition seems likely. Health progress may be slowed by irregular routines. Financially stable individuals may splurge on luxuries.

Love Focus: A fulfilling day with your partner is expected.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: White

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Expect returns from a profitable investment. You are likely to feel more energetic and alert today. Travel plans may be postponed. You may purchase something you desire. Physical fitness will make challenging tasks feel easy. Professional success will bring recognition.

Love Focus: You will enjoy a supportive and trusting relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Personal and professional matters are running smoothly. Saving money is a priority, and you will do so without stress. You may offer emotional support to someone close. Health is likely to improve slowly. An urgent trip may be required, so planning ahead is advisable. Property acquisition is on the horizon.

Love Focus: Positive romantic developments will uplift your mood.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Your hard work will yield positive results at work. Homemakers will create harmony at home. A vacation may be in the cards. Keep your options open academically. Financial security will come from a new source. Business ventures will be profitable. Not finding time for social obligations may brand you a social recluse.

Love Focus: Promises will strengthen trust in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (July 23-August 23)

You need to focus more on work to succeed. Though expenses may rise, you will manage them well. A comfortable journey by road is likely. Property investments may bring good returns. Family time will bring joy and fulfillment. The social scene will be most encouraging as you go out of your way to socialize.

Love Focus: Your partner awaits a positive signal from you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your efforts at work will be recognized, motivating you to give your best. A family member’s happiness will uplift your spirits. Vacation plans may materialize soon. Your ideas will find practical application. Today, you will be the centre of attention in your circle. Financially, the day will prove most profitable.

Love Focus: The one you like may make the first move in romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your efforts to be more active will pay off, keeping you in shape. Financially, you are stable. A property deal may be on your mind. Guests may make the family front lively. You will accomplish something previously left unfinished. You may remain much sought-after on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your romantic pursuits will be successful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Investing in tax-saving schemes is advised. Opportunities will arise academically. Work may occupy most of your day. Switching to a balanced diet will improve your health. A deliberate approach is necessary for property decisions. An exciting trip is on the cards and will prove lots of fun.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts may dominate your mind today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

At work, you will naturally assume a leadership role. Those with competent skills may find academic success. Home life will be peaceful. Financially, seek expert advice to stabilize your situation. Family trips will bring joy. Someone close will be concerned for your welfare.

Love Focus: You will feel romantic and plan an evening out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will meet deadlines at work. Networking will help you academically. Health-wise, your initiatives will prove beneficial. Changes at home may keep you busy. Attending a social event will boost your prestige. Financially, the day will prove most profitable. Someone is likely to tag along with you on a journey, but they will make it enjoyable.

Love Focus: You will spend the evening focused on romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Health efforts will bring results. An out-of-town journey is likely. Academic stability will be achieved. Teamwork at work will help you meet deadlines. Financially, you’ll have enough to spend and save. Family will be most supportive and give timely advice. You are likely to take up a cause and earn appreciation from all quarters.

Love Focus: Your romantic gestures will be well-received.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Green

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will complete work tasks efficiently. Academic progress will be encouraging. You may fulfill a desire for an expensive purchase. Staying active will benefit your health. A sudden work trip may arise. A secret affair seems most thrilling at this point in time. Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory.

Love Focus: A romantic day with no limitations is anticipated.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Orange