Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 25, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for November 25.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20):

A balanced combination of diet and exercise will benefit your health. Recognition from a senior may uplift your spirits. Focusing on positivity will help clear mental stress. Be cautious while driving on the road. You might explore new property options. Academically, you need to be more proactive.

Love Focus: Those in relationships may need to revive their love life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20):

Staying consistent with your workout will ensure good health. Financially, you will remain stable, and issues, if any may resolve naturally. A long-awaited transfer may come through. Improving an elder's mood will bring harmony at home. You will excel academically and embrace positive changes.

Love Focus: Enjoyment is on the cards for those in love.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21):

New ventures will be completed successfully. A colleague or friend may offer support. You may be well-prepared for academic challenges. Some may inspect a new property purchase. Promises made to the family will be fulfilled. Job seekers may find success.

Love Focus: A planned outing with a lover will be enjoyable.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22):

External help may assist in achieving fitness goals. Financially, things will stabilize with reduced expenses. A trusted colleague will help solve a work problem. Joint family life will be harmonious. You may receive academic recognition and social popularity.

Love Focus: A romantic evening with fine food and music will bring you closer.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Purple

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23):

Healthy eating and discipline will help you maintain your fitness levels. Saving money by opting for affordable options may be beneficial. At work, you’ll clear pending issues. A fun outing with friends is likely. Academic success is foreseen. Some of you may fit in as a beneficiary in a family will.

Love Focus: Time with your lover will be refreshing.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23):

Interest in healthy foods will increase. You may discover new income sources. Hard work at the office front will bring rewards. You will enjoy a family event today. An overseas trip may face some delays. Students should avoid distractions or it may hamper your results. A family elder may require your time and attention to complete some documentation related work.

Love Focus: A surprise from your lover is expected.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23):

You will enjoy good health today. Financial gains from various sources will keep you stable. Your mediation skills will be appreciated at work. Visiting loved ones will be enjoyable. You may purchase something new for your home. You will get the chance to finish something important.

Love Focus: An anticipated outing with your lover will be delightful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Beige

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22):

You may focus on health and achieve fitness goals. Financially, you are stable and can plan to buy some luxurious item for personal use. Good work performance may lead to a higher salary. Support will come from family. Avoid risky driving and taking sides in matters unrelated to you.

Love Focus: A former lover may reappear and brighten your day.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21):

Attention to detail will benefit you today. Persuasion will work in your favor. Stay disciplined with your diet for optimal health. Financially, things will improve, and career growth is expected too. A family reunion might be on the horizon. You may take the initiative to organize something and invite people over.

Love Focus: A whirlwind romance may start soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21):

If unwell, you may recover quickly. Financial gains are expected today. You will enjoy the rewards of hard work. A pleasant visit with loved ones is likely. A long-standing property issue may be resolved in your favor. Keeping in touch with others on the academic front will be helpful.

Love Focus: Romance may flourish as you reconnect with others.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19):

A quick recovery from illness is expected. Loaned money may be returned. At work, a new colleague will lighten your load. Academically, you may face some confusion. Be kind to those offering help. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. You will feel good as guests throng your place today.

Love Focus: Planning an outing with a lover cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20):

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. This is a good time to invest in secure schemes. Challenges at work will be overcome. A family celebration is likely. Those preparing for exams will make good progress. People are likely to visit your place today and keep you happily engaged.

Love Focus: Impressing someone on the romantic front is very much on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red