Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 23, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 23. (Pixabay)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and in good health. An increase in salary and perks is indicated for some. Some modifications may have to be made in a work-related issue. Changes that you were keen on will be initiated on the home front. Those travelling a long distance are likely to have a good time. Some of you may go in for builder flats in exchange for an ancestral property.

Love Focus: Those craving for love will not have to wait too long, as love comes with a calling!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Money from previous investments is likely to be received soon. Seek timely help if you don’t want to get bogged down with a workplace problem. A gathering of friends and relations is likely to keep you entertained today. Someone you take along on a trip is likely to prove an asset. Some of you can become serious about owning property.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, and falling head over heels for someone cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Your self-discipline in spending will help fatten your bank balance. A transfer order is likely to be received by some for some other city. A family reunion is on the cards. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated. Construction on a plot of land may be given the go-ahead. All will laud steps taken on the property front.

Love Focus: Some of you may become bold enough to approach the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen you have undertaken. A loan you have applied for may be sanctioned soon. Competition at work is likely to stiffen with the arrival of a young professional. A family outing to someplace exotic can be planned. There is a good chance of going out of town for an official trip. A home loan is likely to be repaid finally, and a new house is possessed.

Love Focus: You will be much more accepting of someone’s romantic interest in you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Your own efforts will help keep you fit and energetic. The financial front is set to become strong for some investors. It is better to work as a team than alone if you want to wind up work without any glitches. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. A trip with friends will not only be exciting but refreshing too. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship may end with wedding bells for those in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Fitness training holds much promise for the lazy among you. Good budgeting will help keep expenditures under control. This is not the time to discuss but to take action on the work front. Family will prove to be a pillar of support for those facing something important. A popular location is likely to be enjoyed by some.

Love Focus: You will likely reap the benefits of rekindling your love life today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sprains or injuries need to be guarded against on the health front. The financial situation, which was showing a downward trend, has improved. It is not prudent to show all your cards in a professional negotiation. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour. Students thinking of higher studies will need a lot of hard work to make this happen.

Love Focus: Success is foreseen for those with marriage on their minds.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

An old ailment is likely to play up and trouble you on the health front. Opportunities to earn good money will knock soon. You can choose a lucrative career, but don’t compromise on the money part. Tempers may flare on the home front and make you face your spouse’s brunt. Don’t drive if you are not in the right state of mind. Those trying to sell the property will find the day promising.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen with a lover today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

An old ailment is likely to recur and trouble you on the health front. Past investments will keep your coffers brimming. Someone may need to be tackled diplomatically on the professional front. You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today. A journey undertaken by you will be far from comfortable. Expect your property to remain in demand in the seller's market.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, and you are likely to plan something for it today.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Peach

Some medical problem is foreseen for some. You may set out to improve the conditions on the financial front. Career planning to climb the corporate ladder may become important for some. You may take it upon yourself to improve the lot of someone in the family. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: News on the romantic front promises to be encouraging.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. No major problem is foreseen on the financial front. You can feel a bit dejected at work but will recover as the day wears on. A celebration can get underway involving the family. Those planning for a long drive can expect an exciting time. A property issue that has been worrying you may be easily laid to rest.

Love Focus: Someone who has a soft corner for you can make special plans just to meet you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

Health-wise, you are likely to feel at the top of the world. Good health is assured as you resolve to shake a leg. Financially, things look excellent for you. Regulate your working schedule, as extended work hours can affect your health. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those on a vacation. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Something you only fantasise about on the romantic front is likely to be realised soon!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver