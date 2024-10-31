Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 31, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Your active lifestyle will help keep minor ailments at bay. Prospects of getting promoted are set to brighten, so project your best side. A change of job is on the cards for some and will be to their liking. Young entrepreneurs may make a shaky start, but will be able to stabilise soon to start earning good profits. You can be invited to a party or a function that you had wanted to attend. Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and quiet on the domestic front. You may find travelling rejuvenating.

Love Focus: You will be able to rekindle your love life and bring fun back into your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

An evening out with family promises to be immensely enjoyable. A raise can be expected by some. Those residing abroad may get an opportunity to visit home. Architects, engineers and lawyers will find the day profitable and fulfilling. Some pressure may be taken off you head on the academic front and allow you to heave a sigh of relief. Those planning to buy property will find some good bargains.

Love Focus: Closeness with the one you love is likely to increase.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

You may be chosen for something prestigious on the academic front. Shunning junk food in favour of balanced diet will keep a lifestyle disease away. Competitive atmosphere at work is likely to get the best out of you. Money that you have been trying to recover will finally be realised. Someone who reposes full faith in you may ask for a helping hand, so don’t refuse. An official tour may get converted into a leisure trip with family. Things look promising on the property front.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rekindling your love life and enjoy much togetherness.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Our earning is likely to get balanced out by your spending, but you will still maintain a solid position on the financial front. Efforts put in on the academic front will be enough to help you achieve much. A lot of important issues may be satisfactorily resolved today on the professional front. You will have enough to give a treat to friends. Fitness buffs are likely to take up a serious gym routine in order to achieve perfect figure and physique. Builders and property dealers can find the day profitable.

Love Focus: Spending time with beloved and exchanging sweet nothings will prove most rewarding.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

An excellent day is foreseen in which you achieve much. Buying property or starting a construction is indicated for some. Those facing health problems are likely to find their condition improving. Things move favorably on the academic front. Someone at office may help you out in completing a task. Helping out a family youngster is likely to give you immense satisfaction. A sightseeing tour is possible for some youngsters. Someone may seek your advice on a personal level.

Love Focus: Newlyweds may experience togetherness, as love grows.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

This is an auspicious day for those on the verge of booking a flat or an apartment. Some lucrative avenues of promoting business open up for you. Those in government service are likely to get in line for promotion. An exciting time is foreseen for youngsters setting out on a trip. You may resolve to keep in perfect health by self-discipline. A piece of happy news on the family front can be expected. You are likely to increase your social interaction just to be in with the crowd.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavours are likely to get a positive response from someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

This excellent day does turn your wishes into horses and makes you gallop away! Settling in a new house is indicated. Your resolve to keep fit and energetic may find you hitting the track. Invested money may start giving handsome returns. Your potential on the professional front will be recognised soon. Peace and quiet at home will give you a chance to enjoy all by yourself. A journey to your favorite destination will be fun.

Love Focus: Someone who secretly loves you may convey the same in a most subtle manner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

A good career choice may soon find you climbing the corporate ladder. A balanced diet and adequate physical activity will be enough to remain healthy. Some working women will finally achieve financial freedom and have the resources to be on their own. A positive development on the family front can be expected. An exciting time is foreseen for those setting out on an overseas trip. This is a good time to start looking for the new home you have been planning to buy.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you oodles of happiness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

An overseas trip may materialize for some. Youngsters may enjoy an excursion with their group. Financial condition is set to improve for those feeling the pinch. Daily exercise routine will ensure your fitness level. Some of you are likely to remain professionally engaged today. A family get-together is on the cards and will prove great fun. Profits are set to rise, as property starts giving better returns. This is a positive day that proves special for some.

Love Focus: Love life will prove most satisfying as lover showers love and affection.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: White

A selective diet may become your mantra for keeping fit as a fiddle. Businessmen are likely to venture into new and more profitable avenues. Favourable planetary position ensures recognition and monetary gains. Auspicious events and function will be celebrated with gaiety and children will be a major source of happiness. A new plot, house or apartment can be acquired by some. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those out on a vacation.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to become much more exciting now, than before.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

Previous investments are likely to make you comfortable on the financial front. Your ability to impress others is likely to make you popular on the social front. Money or an expensive gift can be received from someone who simply adores you. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. Something that was proving mentally stressful is set to disappear. You make steady progress on the professional front and impress others with your performance. A decision taken on the family front will be much appreciated.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with your lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

A career move made by you is likely to succeed. Going on saving mode and not spending even on essentials will help you consolidate the financial front. Physical fitness will not be a problem, as you stick to an active lifestyle. A change is coming your way and will prove most favourable. Someone’s achievement will get you into a celebratory mood. An invitation to a select gathering may be expected by some. Acquiring a property is possible for some.

Love Focus: A romantic evening may find you enjoying your heart out.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Blue