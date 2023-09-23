All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 23, 2023 (Pixabay)

Financial front will be in the pink of health. You can find yourself fitter with regular exercises. Self-employed must promote their products or services. An entertaining time is foreseen on the family front. Owning a new car is likely to add to your prestige. You may need to seriously give heed to the advice of a senior on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to express your feelings to someone you have a soft corner for.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial problems that you had been facing up till now will disappear. Caring for health is important. Someone is likely to become your mentor and help you out of a difficult situation. Social networking will make you rise in the family popularity chart. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. A property matter will be amicably resolved. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress.

Love Focus: This is the time to let your hair down and have a rocking time with lover.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. A friendly advice can work wonders on the health front. You will be able to improve your position on the professional front. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: A romantic opportunity is likely to come your way in a most unexpected manner!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. Some of you are likely to make full recovery from an ailment. This is the period when you will get the opportunity to regain lost ground. Matchmaking process may start at home for the eligible. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Admission to a prestigious institute may become a reality for some.

Love Focus: You succeed in striking friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. Your self-discipline on the diet front is likely to keep you fit and healthy. You will prove an asset at work and may be entrusted with an important assignment. Someone may be desperate to meet you on the family front, just for old time sakes. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. Property is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation cannot be ruled out for some!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Wealth comes to you and keeps the cash register ringing. All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. You are likely to impress those who matter at work. Friends or relations may drop in at your place. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. Chances of property or wealth coming your way through inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and finding a suitable partner cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Nobody can deter you from your resolve to make more money. Feeling loved and wanted can turn out to be the key to your good health. You will feel most secure in your comfort zone at work. Family will ensure comfort and mental calmness by making the home environment peaceful. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property.

Love Focus: Your initiative on the romantic front is likely to be reciprocated.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You will be able to figure out more ways of enhancing your income. Self-discipline will be the key to your good health and your firm resolve will ensure it. A neat sum, over and above to what is earned, is likely to be received by some. Despite your glaring shortcomings, family remains nice to you. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Taking lover for a romantic evening out cannot be ruled out, so expect an enjoyable time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Red

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Cash register is likely to continue to ring non-stop! Efforts on the fitness front will bear positive results. This is the time to re-evaluate your career options. You are likely to derive immense satisfaction in a development on the domestic front. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a time of their lives.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

If financial independence is what you seek, this is what you are going to get soon. You remain in good shape by being regular outdoors. A professional breakthrough is likely to catapult you to greater heights. Despite someone’s ugly mood, you will manage to keep the domestic atmosphere light. A leisure trip is indicated. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable.

Love Focus: You will be able to sort out the differences with lover and give your relationship a new lease of life.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Good savings will help some in tiding over a lean patch on the financial front. Discharge from hospital is also expected for those admitted. You can be helpful around the house today. Travelling with friends will be fun. A property may come into your name. Students will overcome all hurdles in pursuing their dreams.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Careful investments will soon start giving rich dividends. Health-wise things look up, especially for those who have been ailing for long. Your large heartedness can win the admiration of subordinates. Those suffering in a joint family can decide to move away. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way.

Love Focus: A small gift to lover on the romantic front will prove to be most thoughtful.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Brown

